The best 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 prices in June 2022

The latest MacBook Pro 2022 price may not be enjoying the biggest discounts just quite yet. But that's to be expected, as the all-new MacBook Pro, 13-inch model, which sports Apple's M2 chip, has only just gone on sale this July over at Apple! However, with Apple Prime Day deals coming up this month, that might all just change – and this is the page you want to bookmark to make the most of any MacBook Pro M2 deals.

The new MacBook Pro 2022 comes with the all-new powerful M2 chip, in a portable 13-inch body. And with a retail price that's considerably lower than the 14-inch MacBook Pro, it proves to be a tasty prospect. Apple is already claiming that it's a best-seller. It's certainly the cheapest MacBook Pro that Apple has to offer, starting at $1,299/£1,349.

When you consider that an extra inch (and some more power under the hood) will cost you $1,999/£1,899 for the 14-inch Pro, the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro seems like the most accessible Pro to date. Also, if you're just comparing the M2 to the M1 chip, Apple claims that the latest has an 18% faster CPU and 35% faster GPU performance than the M1. This is, in short, a real option for the creative professional, such as a video editor, who wants to save a bit of money.

Below you'll find more details and all the best MacBook Pro 2022 prices. But if you want to check out the current best MacBook Pro 14-inch prices, we've got a page for you, or if you want more deals check out our guide to the best Apple deals.

The best MacBook Pro 2022 prices available

(Image credit: Apple )

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) The latest mid-size MacBook for pros. CPU: Apple M2 (8-core) | Graphics: Integrated 8-core/10-core M2 CPU | RAM: 8GB - 24GB | Storage: 256GB - 2TB | Screen: 13.3-inches Visit Site (opens in new tab) Super fast and powerful Great battery Great keyboard 720p webcam Two ports

We think that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) is going to fill a gap in the market. Sure, there are quite a few options on Pros that you can currently buy, but this portable 13-incher is the first Pro to sport the super fast M2 chip, which is boasting quite a jump up from the previously excellent M1 chip. And the headline? The entry configuration will cost you $700/£500 less than the slightly bigger 124-inch option – retailing at $1,299/£1,349.

Of course, that comparison is both Pros' entry level configuration, so the higher spec you crank the 13-inch, the closer the cost will be to the 14-inch Pro. All we know is that still sounds like a good price on the latest tech. True, you won't get a new look, as the MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) has the same design that it's sported for years now. And you're not getting a Liquid Retina, but just a Retina display, not to mention the two ports (so you'll be needing a dock for your stationary work). But bring in portability, higher RAM option to previous 13-inch MacBook Pros, and that all important M2 chip, and you've got yourself a pretty exciting Apple laptop.

