The best MacBook Pro 14-inch prices in June 2022

The MacBook Pro 14-inch came out in 2021, alongside it's bigger 16-inch sibling, to much esteem. Boasting Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips (an improvement to the already popular M1 chip), the 14-inch Pro has pretty much retained its retail price since then, but has enjoyed the odd price drop here are there.

Retailing at $1,999/£1,849 for the entry level iteration, the lowest that we've seen the powerhouse go down to has been $1949 and around £1,800 respectively. Not massive price drops, to be sure, but then this is Apple tech that's not even a year old! We do predict that there will be bigger price drops in the coming retail events, such as Black Friday 2022. But for now, if you want the best chance to get a lower MacBook Pro 14-inch price, this is the page for you, as we pull in all the live deals as they go up.

Want some more deal options? Don't miss our guide to the best MacBook Air deals, or our breakdown of the best Apple deals in general. Not sure which of the latest MacBook Pros to go for? Then see our comparison of MacBook Pro 14 vs 16.

(Image credit: Apple)

We think this is one of the best creative laptops that Apple has released. With its latest in-house processing chip, it's super powerful, portable and looks amazing. As we found in our five star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 (2021) review, it can handle pretty much any task you wish to throw at it, including 3D rendering in Cinema 4D.

This 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro also has three Thunderbolt ports, one HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port for charging, which is an improvement on the the 13-inch model.

Its new display is also one of the best we've seen. It's a Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED technology, with a stunning contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a peak brightness of 1,600. Digital creatives should rejoice as it also supports the P3 colour gamut.

Related articles: