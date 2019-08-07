4 ways to build an impressive web developer résumé

In today's fast-moving world of technology, a web designer and developer's work is never done when it comes to gaining new, trending skill sets. The minute you master one programming language or design software, there's an update to consider or a new hot tool on the block to master. So iterating on your skills is all but essential if you want to stay relevant. And these four online training courses can help you do just that. Plus right now, you can get up to 98% off the retail price.

If you're after more specific training, check out our round-up of the best online web design courses available right now.

Whether you've tinkered with front end development before or it's completely new to you, the fundamentals are accessible and digestible in The Ultimate Front End Development Bundle.

Over 45 hours of in-depth coursework touch on key languages and tools such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, and more. You'll learn valuable concepts that are a great starting point if you decide to make front end development a core part of your skill set down the line. Plus, you can access over 500 lessons at any time, making it easy to revisit if you need a refresher.

If you're looking to go beyond just front end skills and take a more holistic approach to learning development, this option may be for you. This easy-to-follow bundle includes 11 courses, covering instruction on Python, Ruby, JavaScript, and more.

Learn the difference between each programming language with over 50 hours of detailed and guided lectures. You'll soon be able to talk the talk, and decide which coding niche is right for you.

Perhaps you're a graphic designer looking to transfer your skills to web – this comprehensive (and now only $9) course sets you up with a strong foundation. With step-by-step tutorials put together by software engineer and entrepreneur Brett Romero, you'll learn the most basic tools from which you can build a website from scratch: HTML, CSS, and Animate.css.

Designed for anyone – no matter where you are in your coding journey – this course is overflowing with fresh content to help you learn to build websites of all kinds. With over 280 lectures and 30 hours of content, The Complete Web Developer Course covers the basics of coding and then gives you a taste of a ton of different tools at your disposal.

To start, you'll learn how to create 25 responsive websites with jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5, and Twitter Bootstrap. The course is taught by web developer and top-rated online instructor Rob Percival, and comes with free unlimited web hosting for one year.

