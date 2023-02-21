Sony's bizarre PS VR 2 ad rocks our world

Celebrity appearances in product ads are a familiar concept – but this excellent trailer in which Ozzy Osbourne gleefully plays the PS VR 2 is the wholesome crossover we didn't know we needed.

The one minute video on YouTube shows the rock singer enthralled as he plays the upcoming Horizon Call of the Mountain VR game as Sharon Osbourne tries to pack up their home for a move to England. Ozzy vehemently refuses as he dons his PS VR2 headset and claims to be 'very technical these days' before cutting away to gameplay footage. If you're wanting to find out more about PlayStation's shiny new virtual reality headset, make sure to check out our regularly updated PS VR 2 hub.

It's fun, silly and exactly what we've come to expect from the more light-hearted trailers for the PS5. Sony is certainly no stranger to quirky advertising for the PS5 – from consoles the size of a house to PlayStation themed transport signs in London the creativity feels limitless.

There are some fun Easter eggs in the trailer for Osbourne fans too, such as Sharon holding an Ozzy branded bat plush as she begs for him to help. Even their beloved dogs make an appearance as they watch in amusement as the Prince of Darkness fully embraces virtual reality and battles in-game machines.

(Image credit: Sony)

The long-awaited PS VR 2 releases worldwide February 22nd. Retailing for $549.99 / £529.99, it's definitely not a cheap investment – especially when you consider the fact that you will also need an (equally pricey) PlayStation 5 console to use the shiny new headset. But with over 30 games at launch and a further 27 already confirmed to be in production, there will be plenty to keep you busy and ensure you get your money's worth from day one. The PS VR 2 features eye tracking, vibration and 110 degrees field view. It's an impressive upgrade from its predecessor and with a 4000 x 2040 HDR video format gamers can be sure that games will look truly incredible.

Honestly, I'm really loving the recent advertising campaigns from Sony. From celebrating world-wide availability of the PlayStation 5 console to pushing the release of the above PS VR 2, the gaming giant is really at the top of its game and I'm truly loving how creative each new campaign is as it makes me excited to see what they will share next. Although I won't lie: I now need to see a game with Ozzy Osbourne voicing one of the main characters please and thank you.

