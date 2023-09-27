Adidas sues golf league over 'confusingly similar' logo design

Adidas has entered yet another legal battle over its three-striped design, despite a history of mixed success in suing 'similar' brand logos. The company is suing LIV Golf League after a series of trademark applications were submitted displaying a monochromatic three-striped logo design that the German sports brand claimed was "confusingly similar" to its own iconic logo.

The official Notice of Opposition was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office after the golf league submitted five trademark applications containing the contentious logo design. However, commentary seems to suggest that Adidas may be hitting a swing and a miss in this legal battle.

In the official notice, Adidas claimed that LIV's logo “closely resembles” its own and could cause confusion among consumers who are "likely to assume" that they "originate from the same source, or that they are affiliated, connected, or associated with Adidas."

The brand insisted that if the trademarks were approved, they had the potential to "seriously injure Adidas’ reputation.” While Adidas has made copyright claims in the past, trademark attorney Josh Gerben says on Twitter, that in his opinion "Adidas is unlikely to win this case". Most likely, he says, the Golf League will face minor repercussions in the settlement which may potentially affect the way in which the brand can use its logo on products, mitigating similarities to Adidas' brand.

Adidas is no stranger to copyright conflict, especially after getting into hot water earlier this year after voicing complaints towards the BLM logo. However, this copyright quarrel might be a little left field – and we suspect that the opposition notice could fall flat. It's no secret that lots of companies incorporate bold linework in logo designs, so where exactly do we draw the line? (Pun intended).

