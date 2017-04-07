Incredible app turns your selfies into pro photographs

We've all been there. You're out with your mates, having a great time, then you whip out your phone to take a cheeky selfie to record your merry antics. Only when you look back at the photo you're not quite as photogenic as you thought.

It's not your fault, though. Selfies aren't exactly the most flattering way to take a portrait. But all that looks set to change thanks to the clever folks at the Adobe Research team. They've been exploring the future of selfie photography by packing artificial intelligence and deep learning tools into smartphones.

The result is a smartphone that can combine perspective effect editing with automatic, software-only photo masking, and photo style transfer technology. Basically, this means you could be able to transform an unfortunate selfie into a profile picture-worthy snap.

Related articles: