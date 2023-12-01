AI art gets even more bizarre in viral ‘make it more’ trend

The internet is constantly testing the boundaries of AI, but a recent trend pushed AI to its very limits, prompting it to concoct the most bizarre images possible. The 'make it more' trend takes a basic prompt, escalating it to the realms of complete absurdity – not stopping until the result is beyond recognition.

The purpose? To find out what the spiciest ramen looks like, or to imagine the world's cutest dog – groundbreaking stuff, that's for certain. (If you'd like to create your own AI art, check out our guide to the best AI art generators).

Obsessed with the new "make it more" trend on ChatGPT.You generate an image of something, and then keep asking for it to be MORE.For example - spicy ramen getting progressively spicier 🔥 (from u/dulipat)

The trend uses Open AI's image generator DALL-E to create the chaotic masterpieces, which are surprisingly easy to create. To begin, you simply need a basic prompt. For example, you could input: 'Make a cute cat', and from there you can push the AI generator to make it cuter and cuter (although it's worth noting that past a certain point, 'cute' becomes slightly terrifying).

Users have tried a number of different themes and descriptors, inviting the AI to produce increasingly absurd images. Often the images escalate to such vivid obscurity that it's hard to distinguish the original prompt, which makes for some oddly majestic creations.

For every 10 likes this gets, I will ask ChatGPT to make this goose a little sillier.

I asked ChatGPT to make an image of a "meme lord," then asked to make it "more of a meme lord" several times over.

Getting ChatGPT to make things "more" feels a bit like a wild goose chase. Here's a goose chase getting progressively wilder

I'm constantly impressed with the creativity that's applied to AI art. It's refreshing to see examples of AI being used as a fun tool, rather than a foray into a troubling dystopian future, and this (slightly silly) viral trend is the perfect reminder of the lighter side of artificial intelligence.

