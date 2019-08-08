Amazon Prime Day 2020: when is it and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicked off on Monday 15 July and ran across not one but two days, ending at midnight on Tuesday 16 July. It's longest and best yet, we scoured Amazon to bring you all the best Prime Day deals for artists and designers. And goodness, there were there some cracking offers.

Amazon Prime 2020 may be a year away, but based on what we saw this year, we're going to make some predictions as to what we think Prime Day 2020 holds in store for creatives. So if you're on the hunt or saving up for a new designer-friendly device, you might want to read this first...

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event that takes place every July. The first one was in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th birthday.

Slightly misleading with it's title, Prime Day isn’t just a one-day event. Prime Day 2017 and 2018 ran for approximately 36 hours, and Prime Day 2019 a full two days. Just to make things more confusing, some Prime Day deals last year, such discounts on Amazon’s own Alexa-powered devices, were available before Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

It's way too early for an official date to be released, but our money is on Amazon Prime Day 2020 being another 48-hour event that will start on Monday 13 July and end at midnight on Tuesday 14 July 2020. Having said that, previous Prime Day's have started earlier, so there's every possibility it could begin on Monday 6 July.

Cant wait that long to make a saving? Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 are rapidly approaching and we'll bring you details of any great deals that come up and in the meantime.

What sold well on Amazon Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw a number of incredible deals for artists and designers across all manner of categories, but the most popular were hardware, creative software and art supplies.

Items including the Microsoft Surface Pro, Apple iPad Pro, Copic Markers, Adobe Creative Cloud, memory cards and power banks all saw significant reductions, with some prices dropping to a record low. Here are details of the some of the best Prime Day deals from 2019:

Apple iPad Pro (10.5"): $1129 $699 at Amazon

38% off: Prime Day 2019 saw a whopping $430 saving on this iPad Pro at Amazon. The 10.5" model with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and 512GB storage is the one before the current model, but still packs some impressive functionality.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3": £1029 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £279: We couldn't believe our eyes when this incredible deal on a new Microsoft Surface Pro popped up. A huge almost £300 saving on what we think is the best 2-in-1 on the market right now is going to be hard to beat.

Adobe CC All Apps: $52.98 $29.99 per month

Save 43%: Adobe has released some amazing deals this year so far, and this almost half price saving on a subscription to Creative Cloud was no exception. Here's hoping we see more of the same for Prime Day 2020.

Copic Marker 36 Piece Set: £219.95 £136.29

Save £83.66: These Copic markers flew off the shelves on Amazon Prime Day 2019. But at that price, it's really no surprise. Let's hope the popular art tools see more big savings next year.

WD Elements 10TB hard drive: $299 $158 at Amazon

47% off: Bumping up your computer storage cost way less last Amazon Prime with this almost half price 10TB external hard drive from WD. Missed out? Never fear, we've no doubt we'll see much more where this came from in 2020.

What can we expect from Amazon Prime Day 2020?

It’s a bit early to tell, but we can make some confident predictions: during Prime Day 2020 Amazon is going to push Amazon’s own products and Alexa-compatible products such as smart bulbs heavily, because it always does.

We’d expect to see some good deals on the outgoing console generation, on Windows laptops – especially high-spec ones – and on peripherals, plus the usual selection of kitchen gadgets and bits and pieces. And for creative types, we’d expect very similar deals to the ones we’ve detailed above, including even more deals on various iPad and Microsoft Surface models. We’d expect even more rivals to get in on the act in 2020 too.

Can't wait that long? Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019 bestsellers right now: