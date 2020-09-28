Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates finally revealed

After months of speculation about when Amazon's biggest retail event is happening, this morning the company finally confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will start at midnight on Tuesday 13 October and, just like last year, run for 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm on Wednesday 14 October. So if you've been holding out for a creative bargain, you can now mark the dates firmly in your diary and bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals page, which we will be updating as and when all the best offers come in.

The official dates were revealed in an email sent out to Amazon customers earlier this morning, which actually said very little: 'It's finally coming! On 13 and 14 October, Prime Day returns. So, get ready for two days of epic deals on all the things you need and love.'

While the Prime Day bonanza is still a couple of weeks away, it looks like Amazon has started the party for its Prime members, already discounting a number of new products for a limited time. If you're not currently an Amazon Prime member, it's easy and free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time during the initial 30-day trial period with no strings attached.

If last year is anything to go by, we're expecting to see some incredible creative deals this Prime Day so make sure you stay tuned. In the meantime, don't miss our tips on avoiding a Prime Day rip off and how to get the best creative Prime Day deals on the day.

Read more: