Amazon Prime Day 2021: When is it and how to get the best deals

Amazon Prime Day was an eventful one last year. For a while there was uncertainty around whether the event would actually happen, especially when its usual mid-July date came and went, with no sign of or word from Amazon.

But eventually the retail giant revealed its plans to run the 48-hour online shopping bonanza on 13-14 October, and, with over a million deals globally on offer, Prime Day did not disappoint deal hunters. Among the best offers were Amazon devices and top tech, which included impressive discounts on the then newly released M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

In this article we're going to have a guess at when Prime Day 2021 might happen, and take a look at some top Amazon deals available now. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates on Amazon Prime Day 2021, plus all the best offers as they arrive.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: When is it?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 dates have yet to be officially announced just yet, but based on previous years we can make an educated guess. If this year's event follows suit of every other bar 2020, we can probably expect it to fall on Monday 12 July and Tuesday 13 July.

That said, if the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the world the way it currently is, there is every chance Amazon will push this back to later in the year like it did in 2020. Amazon tends to announce the official Prime Day dates around two weeks before the event takes place, so if our prediction is correct, we'd expect to hear something from the retail giant themselves by the end of June 2021.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get a free 30-day trial

In order to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers, you'll need to be a Prime member. Good news is you can sign up to Amazon's no strings attached 30-day free trial to see if the service is right for you. Alternatively you can hold off signing up until nearer the event, that way you can get all the best deals and then cancel before you trial period is up without charge.

Amazon deals available now: Top US picks

Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 $949

Save $50: You can now save $50 on a brand new 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, boasting 128GB storage. It has Apple Pencil support and a really fast A12Z processor – it's a fantastic price on a popular tablet.



View Deal

XP-Pen Artist 12 Pro: $289 $237.99 at Amazon

Save $52: This quality drawing tablet is currently reduced by $20, but there's an extra $55 off when you apply a coupon. To add the discount, simply tick the coupon checkbox next the product for it to be applied at the checkout.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2019): $2,799 $2,470 at Amazon

Save $329: If you're after an all-singing, all-dancing MacBook, that can handle whatever you throw at it, this is the model for you. A 2019 powerhouse, this 16-inch MacBook Pro comes complete with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5": $729 $599.99

Save $130: The Galaxy Tab S6 is an ideal tablet for creatives – not only does it have a stunning 10.5-inch display but it also pairs with the S Pen. This model has a hefty 256GB of storage and is a steal at under $600.

View Deal

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD: $479.99 $329.99

Save $150: This portable 2TB SSD is lightning-quick and has a compact, pocket-sized design, perfect for taking with you wherever you might need it. View Deal

Amazon deals available now: Top UK picks

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £771.45 at Amazon

Save £127: This is the biggest deal going right now on the Surface Pro 7 Platinum edition, at a massive £240 off the asking price. You'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage – all for less that £700!

View Deal

Dell XPS 13: £1,118.99 £949 at Dell

Save £169.99: With huge SSD storage (52GB) and 8GB RAM, the XPS 13 also comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor and a super-powerful NVIDIA graphics card. It also has a 13-inch FHD display with anti-reflective screen.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: £689 £569 at Amazon

Save £120: This 10.5-inch tablet has a massive £140 discount. Its stunning design, 256GB of memory and WiFI support make it even more tempting, and it comes with an S Pen too. Don't miss out!

View Deal

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: £419.00 £356.15 at Amazon

Save £62: There's a massive saving on the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 over Prime Day. This top-quality model has a 15.6-inch screen and comes with the capable PW507 stylus (8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity).

View Deal

