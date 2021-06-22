Amazon Prime Day 2021: The good, the bad and the ugly

We've been all about the good deals this Prime Day. And there've been plenty of them, with huge discounts on everything from laptops to tablets to, everyone's favourite, hard drives!
But let's be honest – not every Prime day deal is great. There's a pretty wide spectrum of, er, stuff out there, and not all of it is worth your time. Now that Prime Day is coming to an end, we've seen a lot (we repeat: a lot) of deals. Here are the best, the worst, and the weirdest.
Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: The good
AirPods + Wireless Charging Case:
$199 $159.98 at Amazon
Save $39: $40 off AirPods. That's rare. These aren't the Pros, but they are the wireless charging case model, so snagging them for under $160 is pretty amazing.
View Deal
Anker PowerCore essential 2000:
£30 £21 at Amazon
Save 30%: Get almost a tenner off this ultra-high capacity power bank which provides over 5 full charges for most iPhone models. Trickle charging provides optimised charging to low-power devices, and two USB ports mean you can charge multiple devices at once. Nice.
View Deal
Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: The bad
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red:
£299.99 £279 at Amazon
Save £20: A £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch is about as good as it gets... except this isn't really a deal. The Switch's RRP is £279, so £299 is probably the price Amazon bumped it up to when demand was particularly high. Thankfully there are loads of better Nintendo Switch deals out there.
View Deal
Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: the ugly
Diet coffee:
$25 $17.50 at Amazon
Save $7.50: Okay.
View Deal
Bacon Balm:
$7 $5 at Amazon
Save $2: Right.
View Deal
- Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up here to access these deals and more with a free trial.
For more deals, check out our sister site T3's Amazon Prime Day hub
Read more:
- These hard drive Prime Day deals may not be sexy, but they're great
- These Amazon Prime Day drawing tablet deals are frankly ridiculous
- Need a new monitor? Check out these unmissable Prime Day deals ...