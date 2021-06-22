Amazon Prime Day 2021: The good, the bad and the ugly

We've been all about the good deals this Prime Day. And there've been plenty of them, with huge discounts on everything from laptops to tablets to, everyone's favourite, hard drives!

But let's be honest – not every Prime day deal is great. There's a pretty wide spectrum of, er, stuff out there, and not all of it is worth your time. Now that Prime Day is coming to an end, we've seen a lot (we repeat: a lot) of deals. Here are the best, the worst, and the weirdest.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: The good

AirPods + Wireless Charging Case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39: $40 off AirPods. That's rare. These aren't the Pros, but they are the wireless charging case model, so snagging them for under $160 is pretty amazing.

Anker PowerCore essential 2000: £30 £21 at Amazon

Save 30%: Get almost a tenner off this ultra-high capacity power bank which provides over 5 full charges for most iPhone models. Trickle charging provides optimised charging to low-power devices, and two USB ports mean you can charge multiple devices at once. Nice.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: The bad

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red: £299.99 £279 at Amazon

Save £20: A £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch is about as good as it gets... except this isn't really a deal. The Switch's RRP is £279, so £299 is probably the price Amazon bumped it up to when demand was particularly high. Thankfully there are loads of better Nintendo Switch deals out there.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: the ugly

