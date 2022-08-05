Bag Apple's sublime AirPod Pros without the pro price

Save $60 / £50 on the high-end headphones with these awesome AirPods Pro deals.

The Apple AirPods Pro continue to be among the most high-end wireless earphones on the market. With excellent sound quality, noise-cancelling technology and silicone tips for customisable comfort it's no wonder they're so loved by music fans. And right now you can grab a pair of the latest Pros with MagSafe charging case for a non-Pro price. In the US, Amazon has them reduced from $249 to $179.99 (opens in new tab). And in the UK, Very is selling them for £189, down from £239. (opens in new tab)

The newest AirPod Pros live up to Apple's reputation for great audio tech. They have active noise cancellation so you can fully immerse yourself in whatever you're listening to whilst blocking out the sound around you. With a full charge of the case, you have up to 4.5 hours of listening time – these deals come with the Magsafe case; meaning you can charge wirelessly with compatible accessories. In both cases, these prices are pretty close to the lowest we've seen, so now's a good time to buy! To learn more about the Pros in a bit more depth, you can read up on our Apple Airpods Pro review.

Considering these Airpods still retail at Apple for $249 / £239, this deal is a steal. Very are also offering new subscribers 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy. Located elsewhere? You can keep an eye on the best Airpods Pro deals wherever you are with our regularly updated list.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case $249 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $70: This sale offers a great discount on the AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling, good battery life and focus on comfort, they're the best inner ears we've tested.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case £239 £189 at Very
Save £50: Over in the UK, Very has the best Apple AirPods Pro deal at the moment, with £50 off. We've only ever seen them cheaper than this in two very brief flash sales, and only by a few pounds, so this is a great deal.

If you're not in the US or UK you can find the best deals on AirPods Pro in your region below. Make sure you also check out our round-up of the best Apple Back to School 2022 deals.

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and is the newest member of the CB team. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and makeup artist of nearly eight years and regularly attends events and photoshoots as both a guest and attendee, so if she isn’t in the office she’s most likely in the woods dressed as a fictional character.

