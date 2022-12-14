Apple Christmas sale: The best holiday deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Finding great deals in the Apple Christmas sale is a brilliant way to save money on gifts for loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season. With just 11 days to go until the big day, time is running out to get that perfect present. But the good news is there's some amazing offers to be had, all of which can still be delivered in time for Christmas.

So whether you're looking at some Apple AirPods for the audiophile in your life, or an Apple Pencil for a budding digital artist, you'll find some great savings here.

Below is a list of retailers currently offering discounts on Apple products, and scroll down further to find details of specific deals across a range of devices. Not sure which iPad to go for? Our iPad generations (opens in new tab) list will help you out, and don't miss our round up of the best iPhone 14 cases (opens in new tab) available now.

Apple Christmas sale: Best US deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40: It's rare to see more than $10 off the Apple Pencil 2, so to have a huge $40 off is a record low. If you're after one of these excellent styluses, grab one quickly. An unmissable deal that won't last long.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2 (2022): $249.99 $229.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $20: If you're on the hunt for APple's latest in-earphones, B&H Photo currently has the best deal, with $20 off the retail price. This isn't the lowest we've seen them, but it's the cheapest you'll find them right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $50: The latest generation of the Apple Watch was only released in September, but Amazon's been running deals for a while. Its Black Friday deals are the best prices we've seen yet with $50 off all configurations, including on the more expensive GPS + cellular versions (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 2022 iPad Air: $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: Released in March, this 5th generation of the iPad air is the best iPad for a lot of people, sitting in the middle between the base iPad and the super powerful iPad Pros. It offers more Pro-like features than ever in a comfortable 10.9in size, and it supports Apple Pencil 2.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M1): $2,148 $1,648 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $500: It's one of the best MacBook Pros to be released in recent years, and currently has $500 off. Don't get us wrong, it's still a considerable sum, but if you've been looking for an elite laptop, this is a great deal.

Apple Christmas sale: Best UK deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): £139 £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20: Amazon has the 2nd gen AirPods in the UK for a brilliant price. They may not be the latest model, but these are still brilliant headphones, delivering high-quality sound for up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS: £419 £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20: It usually takes longer for deals on new Apple products to come up in the UK, but Amazon has £20 off the new Apple Watch Series 8. It's a small saving, but still 5% off the price is very welcome and the discount applies to multiple colour options.

(opens in new tab) 2022 iPad Air: £669 £569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: Released in March, this 5th generation of the iPad air is the best iPad for a lot of people. It supports Apple Pencil 2, and is the iPad we most recommend for creatives and students.