Apple's iPad 10 is now cheaper than ever

News
By
published

At $299, this even beats the Memorial Day sale price.

iPad 10 deal
(Image credit: Future / Apple)

We spent a good part of the Memorial Day Sale last weekend tracking the best iPad deals. We even ran a live blog. That's because over years of reviewing and reporting on creative tech, we've most often found the best deals during the major sale events. Here's an exception. Almost a week after Memorial Day, Amazon has the iPad 10 for a record low price of $299

This deal represents a saving of $50 off the current retail price if you click the box to add the coupon on Amazon. And it's $150 off Apple's original retail price when the tablet was released. 

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB) Was: £449Now:Save:

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB)
Was: £449 £349
Now: £299 at Amazon
Save: £49

Overview: This entry-level iPad makes quite some entry, inheriting some of the class of older iPad Airs. It's ideal of general browsing, communication and entertainment, while the A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch screen and Apple Pencil support make it pretty nifty even for drawing in Procreate and light creative work. 

Key features: Processor: A14 Bionic | Size: 10.9-inches | Storage: 64GB | Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 | Stylus compatibility: Apple Pencil 2| Camera: 12MP

Release date: October 2022. 

Price history: On release in October 2022, Apple priced this iPad at $449. It only reduced the price to $349 last month following the release of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Until now we had seen further savings of $20 off at Amazon, taking the price to $329, but right now there's an option to add a coupon (just click the box below the price) for a further $29.01 off, for a record low price of $299. Considering that the smaller and dimmer iPad 9 is still selling for $250, we don't expect the price to go any lower than this. This price is for the 64GB configuration. There's also a smaller saving on the 256GB version.

Buy it if: you want a sleek, good-looking tablet for everyday use, browsing, entertainment light work and drawing and notetaking. 

Don't buy it if: you want an iPad for more demanding creative work using Adobe apps, for example photo or video editing, or if you want to use the new Apple Pencil Pro (this supports Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil USB-C). For those needs, see the new M4 iPad Pro or the Pad Air M2.

Price check: Best Buy £349

Reviews: In our original review, we gave the latest iPad 4.5 stars. We were surprised by the amount of power provided by this entry-level tablet and loved the 10.9-inch display, which is slightly bigger and brighter than the screen on its predecessor.

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles