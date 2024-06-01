Apple's iPad 10 is now cheaper than ever

We spent a good part of the Memorial Day Sale last weekend tracking the best iPad deals. We even ran a live blog. That's because over years of reviewing and reporting on creative tech, we've most often found the best deals during the major sale events. Here's an exception. Almost a week after Memorial Day, Amazon has the iPad 10 for a record low price of $299.

This deal represents a saving of $50 off the current retail price if you click the box to add the coupon on Amazon. And it's $150 off Apple's original retail price when the tablet was released.

This 2022 iPad remains the newest generation of Apple's entry-level tablet (as opposed to the iPad Pro and iPad Air, which saw new generations released last month). We gave it a 4.5-star review on release and it remains our pick as the best budget iPad for drawing thanks to its improved display and stylus support.

See full details of the deal below, or check out our guide to the best M4 iPad Pro prices if you're after a more powerful tablet that could even replace a laptop.

iPad 10 deal: record low price

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB)

Was: £449 £349

Now: £299 at Amazon

Save: £49 Overview: This entry-level iPad makes quite some entry, inheriting some of the class of older iPad Airs. It's ideal of general browsing, communication and entertainment, while the A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch screen and Apple Pencil support make it pretty nifty even for drawing in Procreate and light creative work. Key features: Processor: A14 Bionic | Size: 10.9-inches | Storage: 64GB | Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 | Stylus compatibility: Apple Pencil 2| Camera: 12MP Release date: October 2022.



Price history: On release in October 2022, Apple priced this iPad at $449. It only reduced the price to $349 last month following the release of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Until now we had seen further savings of $20 off at Amazon, taking the price to $329, but right now there's an option to add a coupon (just click the box below the price) for a further $29.01 off, for a record low price of $299. Considering that the smaller and dimmer iPad 9 is still selling for $250, we don't expect the price to go any lower than this. This price is for the 64GB configuration. There's also a smaller saving on the 256GB version. Buy it if: you want a sleek, good-looking tablet for everyday use, browsing, entertainment light work and drawing and notetaking. Don't buy it if: you want an iPad for more demanding creative work using Adobe apps, for example photo or video editing, or if you want to use the new Apple Pencil Pro (this supports Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil USB-C). For those needs, see the new M4 iPad Pro or the Pad Air M2. Price check: Best Buy £349 Reviews: In our original review, we gave the latest iPad 4.5 stars. We were surprised by the amount of power provided by this entry-level tablet and loved the 10.9-inch display, which is slightly bigger and brighter than the screen on its predecessor.

