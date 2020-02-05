Can you spot all the movie references in these alternative Oscars statues?

The 92nd Oscars is almost upon us, and it's time for one of our favourite pre-event activities: checking out Olly Gibbs' annual Oscars project. For the past seven years, Gibbs has taken each of the nominations for the Best Picture gong and encapsulated the essence of the movie on an Oscars statuette. Scroll down for a look at our favourites this year.

(Image credit: Olly Gibbs)

The statuette for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focuses on Leonardo Dicaprio's character, Hollywood has-been Rick Dalton. There are multiple nods to key scene in Tarantino's meandering epic scattered throughout the illustration, from the stage-set cactus, to the Walk of Fame stars, to that flame-thrower.

(Image credit: Olly Gibbs)

Director Greta Gerwig followed up her 2017 smash hit Lady Bird by taking on Little Women in 2019. Amongst other things, Gerwig was applauded for her striking portrayal of Amy – but even still, the star of the show could never by anyone other than Jo. Gibbs' homage to the heartwarming tale evokes ice-skating mishaps, candlelight writing, and snowy escapades.

(Image credit: Olly Gibbs)

The illustration for Marriage Story packs a necessary extra figure onto the mini-plinth. The plot focuses on theatre director Charlie Barber and his actress wife Nicole's brutal inter-coastal divorce. Charlie's beloved New York balances on one side, while Nicole's hometown LA occupies the other. Nicole's tears add real poignancy to this interpretation.

That's just a taster of the project – Gibbs has also illustrated 1917, Joker, Parasite, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari. Check out the full range here. And if you're not fully clued in on the movie event of the year, look at GamesRadar+'s guide to the Oscars nominations 2020.

