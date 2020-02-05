This surprising fact about The Simpsons' living room will make your day

The Simpsons may be popular, but they're not exactly known for being the most stylish family on the block. However, it seems that the colours in their living room correspond to every single Pantone Colour of the Year from 2010 to 2020.

Surprised? Us too. Let's take a closer look. Back in 2010, Turquoise was the Colour of the Year. And this hue just happens to match The Simpsons' phone. In 2012, that year's shade, Tangerine Tango, matches the sailing boat picture on the wall of the family home. And in 2016, there were two Colours of the Year: Serenity and Rose Quartz. If you mix them together, you get a shade very similar to the wall colour in The Simpsons' living room. What about 2020? This one is a bit more of a stretch: Classic Blue bears a striking similarity to Marge Simpson's hair.

This is a new kind of colour theory that we hadn't seen coming (see our colour theory post to learn about all colours non-The Simpsons related). It was Apartment Therapy that first alerted us to this surprising The Simpsons fact. And you can see a full colour analysis from Aspire Doors below.

The Simpsons really are trend-setters (Image credit: Aspire Doors)

This isn't the first time that events on The Simpsons have predicted real-life happenings. Some of you might remember that episode where Donald Trump becomes President – the one that aired back in the year 2000. Or even when smartwatches appeared in a 1995 episode, way before the invention of the Apple Watch (see our best Apple Watch deals).

Seeing as Pantone seems to have covered just about every shade in The Simpsons' living room, we are left wondering what's next. Will the colour experts move on to the kitchen to predict this decade's colours? Or will we be working through the family's various outfits for next year's hottest shades? We can't really imagine Homer's white shirt catching on as a trendy shade, but you never know.

If you can't get enough of The Simpsons, you may want to subscribe to Disney Plus so you can watch it whenever your heart desires. And don't miss these floor plans of animated TV homes, which reveals some 'secret' rooms in The Simpsons house that you probably didn't know about. Might those be the source of next year's big colour?

