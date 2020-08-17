Begin your journey into product photography

Everyone might have a camera these days, but not everyone knows how to take a good picture. The ability to stand out still matters. In an age where point-and-click dominates, elevating your brand above the others takes even more work.

Product photographers are valued for their ability to capture a sentiment through their images. If this is a skill you'd like to develop, the Master Product Photography Course is for you.

Learn from a pro

Professional photographer Tony Roslund guides you through the basics of shooting products over 55 lectures. You'll learn how to choose the right camera, the fundamentals of lighting, and creating an ideal workflow. There's also a deep dive into lenses, modifiers, and other essential tools that will help you build an ideal set.

By the end of these 20 hours, you'll understand what it takes to build a professional portfolio, attract clients, and win lucrative jobs. Lectures on a variety of photography shooting techniques help you understand what it takes to shoot in a number of environments.

Tony Roslund is a third-generation photographer who grew up in the family's studios and labs of Northern Virginia. After pursuing a career with the Navy SEALs, Tony picked up the family craft with digital photography. While he began shooting portraits, he eventually moved into commercial product photography.

The Master Product Photography Course

Price subject to change. Equipment not included.

