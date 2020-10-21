Best Buy Black Friday TV deals 2020: 50-inch Toshiba TV now just $280!

The Best Buy Black Friday TV deals have kicked off early with this incredible deal on a 50-inch Toshiba TV, now just $279.99 – that's a whopping $100 saving!

Want something a bit smaller? Best Buy also has a 32-inch Toshiba Smart HD Fire TV for just $119.99 (originally $179.99). If you're interested you need to be quick, these deals are only valid until midnight on Thursday 22 October. So hurry and make the most of all this 4K loveliness.

Black Friday doesn't officially start until the end of November, however we're seeing more and more retailers get in on the action early this year. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday article, which we will update with all the best deals as they arrive.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals 2020

Toshiba 50-inch: $379.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is a very short deal from Best Buy – a massive, great quality 50-inch Toshiba TV. It's 4K Ultra HD Fire edition, so there's plenty to stream as soon as you switch it on. Offer ends Thursday October 22.

Toshiba 32-inch: $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $60: Another fantastic deal, this 32-inch ultra high definition TV also comes with Fire TV built right in, so plenty media for you to watch on it. It also has Alexa built in, so if you lose the remote, you can just tell it what you want to watch. Offer ends Thursday October 22.

