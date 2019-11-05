The best ultrawide monitor in 2019

Welcome to our pick of the best ultrawide monitors, where we look at the top 21:9 aspect ratio screens that can help boost your productivity.

Unlike regular widescreen monitors, which have 16:9 aspect ratios, the best ultrawide monitors offer vastly more desktop real estate thanks to their wider 21:9 aspect ratio.

This allows you to have multiple applications open on screen at once, as well as numerous documents and more. In the past, to get this kind of workspace you'd need to hook up two (or more) monitors to your PC. This can be costly and inconvenient (our best Black Friday deals post can help with the former).

Instead, by having one single ultrawide monitor, your desk isn't getting taken up by multiple monitors, nor do you have to mess around with a tangle of cables to hook everything up.

Because of their extra-wide aspect ratios and screen resolutions, ultrawide monitors give you a lot more horizontal pixels. Unlike the dual monitor option, which splits your desktop space with bezels right in the middle, an ultrawide monitor offers a single, wide and seamless desktop space.

Before we get started, let's look at the different things you should consider when choosing the best ultrawide monitor for you. Not sure if ultrawide is for you? Head to our guide to the best monitors.

The best ultrawide monitor: things to consider

While the most common, comfortable size of an ultrawide is around 34 inches, the largest screens on offer are even wider, a whopping 49 inches wide. If you like the idea of such a massive screen, you should consider that you’ll need a large desk to accommodate it.

In terms of resolution, look for WQHD (Wide Quad High Definition) – which gives you a pixel count of 2560x1440 – and a wide aspect ratio of 21:9. Usually the bigger the screen, the higher the resolution. Some of the best ultrawide monitors offer additional features such as picture in-picture or side-by-side, so you can connect up a couple of sources (like two computers, or a computer and tablet) to the same display.

Another issue with ultrawide monitors is that the screen is so wide, the edges will be slightly outside your peripheral vision, when sitting at a normal working distance. To solve this, most ultrawide monitors are just slightly curved at the edges, subtly bending the image to bring it back into your vision. The effect works extremely well and makes it much nicer to work on an ultrawide monitor.

Ultrawide monitors vary based on panel technology and features. Ultrawide screens generally look just fine with vertical alignment (VA) panels, but the sharper, brighter and considerably more expensive in-plane switching (IPS) panel technology will offer better image quality.

Displays of all shapes and sizes now come with a range of optional extra features, such as 4K screens, colour-accurate screens and gaming displays with fast refresh rates (some up to 144Hz), low latency and adaptive-sync technology, all of which will certainly be great for all kinds of desktop use, from watching movies to using graphic design tools. Ensure your monitor is displaying perfectly with one of the best monitor calibrators.

While 21:9 is the most common ultrawide aspect ratio, there are even wider monitors with a whopping 32:9 aspect ratios. These offer even more workspace, but they are also more expensive, and take up more room on your desk.

The best ultrawide monitors in 2019

(Image credit: Asus)

01. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

The best ultrawide monitor for creatives

Screen size: 37.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms G2G (grey-to-grey) | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 million colors | Weight: 9.9kg

4K and Ultrawide

Built-in Qi wireless charging

No HDR

The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC is our pick for the best ultrawide monitor for creatives in 2019. Unlike some of the other monitors on this list,the Asus Designo Curve MX38VC has been created specifically for digital creatives. This means you get excellent color accuracy, and a high resolution that'll be a boon to photo and video editors.

However, it is one of the more expensive ultrawide monitors on this list, but if your a digital designer, photographer or artist, and you're looking for the very best ultrawide monitor, then this is a price worth paying. The built-in wireless charging mat is an added bonus.

02. Dell U3419W

Dell’s 2019 ultrawide monitor is one of the best

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Response time: 5ms | Who’s it for: Video editors, designers, creative professionals

USB-C support

High colour accuracy

Lots of extra connectivity options

Less affordable than predecessor

Dell’s newest ultrawide display – the Dell Ultrasharp U3419W – retains pole position on our list, thanks to a winning combination of superb picture quality, fantastic connectivity, and great build quality. In addition to two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connector, it now has USB-C, which can simultaneously connect the display to a laptop and deliver up to 90w of power for charging.

It has a KVM feature for connected devices too. Connect a single keyboard and mouse to the USB upstream ports to control two computers at once, both of which are visible at the same time via the Picture-By-Picture function. For graphics work, 10-bit colour and 99% sRGB coverage means excellent image quality too. While the U3419W is slightly pricier than its predecessor (the also-excellent Dell Ultrasharp U3415W), we think the extra features and more modern connectivity offers future proofing that makes the extra expenditure worth it.

03. LG 34UC79G

The most affordable ultrawide monitor – great for gamers

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,080 | Who’s it for: Gamers and those dipping a toe into ultrawide

Well-priced

AMD FreeSync compatible

Curved design won’t appeal to all

Resolution lower than many others

Designed for gaming, the LG 34UC79G is a well-priced ultrawide monitor with DisplayPort plus dual HDMI. There is a potential downside: at 2, 560 x 1, 080, it doesn’t have as high a resolution as more expensive options – LG instead opted for native 144Hz performance. However, we’d choose colour accuracy, contrast and motion blur reduction over a high pixel count – and in most of those areas the LG 34UC79G delivers. It has a great contrast ratio and black levels, alongside vibrant colours, but it does require some calibration for maximum accuracy. The monitor also features a couple of technologies designed to improve gaming performance, including AMD FreeSync (50-144Hz range) to reduce stuttering and motion blur. There’s a fast 1ms response time, too. A cheaper 29-inch version is also available.

04. Dell U4919DW

The ultimate ultrawide

Screen size: 49-inch | Aspect ratio: 32:9 | Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440 | Response time: 8ms (normal mode); 5ms (fast mode) | Who’s it for: Gamers, design pros, people who like big things

Bright image IPS panel

Low response time

A bit too large for some desks

No adaptive-sync technology

Dell has knocked it out of the park with its monstrous 49-inch U4919DW, due to the excellent image quality from its enormous IPS panel, superior to the majority of alternative ultrawides that use VA panel technology.

Offering 99% sRGB coverage, 350-nit brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, it has a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution - an absolutely huge desktop area that can accommodate two full screen applications side by side.

Delving in a bit deeper, its relatively low 5ms (fast mode) response time means it’s fine for gaming too, making it well worth the additional expenditure, although it doesn’t support adaptive-sync like some alternative displays out there.

05. Alienware AW3418DW

A great ultrawide for 120Hz gaming with G-Sync

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,080 | Who’s it for: Gamers, design pros

120Hz refresh rate

Low response time

IPS panel

Pricey for a 34-incher

Alienware is one of PC gaming’s best known hardware brands of high-end and high priced laptops and desktops, but with the AW3418DW, it’s turned its attention to ultrawide displays and come up with a specification that is great for gaming on.

It’s a 34.1-inch display with an IPS panel, 21:9 aspect ratio and a WQHD 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, that will certainly offer up great desktop image quality. Gamers will be most interested in the 120Hz refresh rate and G-Sync adaptive-sync technology for ultra-fluid, tear-free animation with Nvidia graphics cards.

What’s more, the 4ms response time stands out as one of the lowest in an ultrawide display, further boosting its gaming credentials.

06. Acer Predator Z35P

A great looking, well-priced 100Hz G-Sync display

Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Response time: 4ms | Who’s it for: Gamers, people who love industrial hardware design

Native G-Sync support

100Hz refresh rate

Great-looking stand

No 10-bit colour

With the Acer Predator Z35P, Acer is continuing its exploration of exciting hardware design. The stand on this ultrawide monitor is like a twisted metal piece of a sci-fi spaceship, and the 34-inch curved screen that offers superb gaming performance. It offers a 100Hz refresh rate – which will give a great boost over the usual 60Hz we’re all used to, along with native G-Sync technology for tear-free gaming using GeForce cards. Connectivity is the standard array of DisplayPort, HDMI and a USB hub, with picture quality that goes up to 100% sRGB coverage, making this screen perfectly suitable for general computing tasks as well.

07. ASUS ProArt PA34VC

The best colour-accurate ultrawide

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Who’s it for: Design pros

10-bit colour accuracy

98% DCI-P3 colour accuracy

Another pricey display

While there are loads of options for standard sized 16:9 colour accurate displays, and plenty of general purpose ultrawide displays with features for gaming, the choice is more scant if you want an ultrawide that can offer exceptional colour accuracy.

The ever resourceful Asus has managed to fill this slot though with its ProArt PA34VC, a 34 inch 21:9 HDR screen that’s the one to go for if you demand high levels of colour accuracy. It’s one of the few ultrawide displays that ticks both boxes, offering 10-bit colour, 100% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 coverage.

08. AOC Agon Curved Ultrawide

A great gaming alternative

Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Response time: 4ms | Who’s it for: Gamers who want higher resolution

Fast 100Hz refresh rate

Nvidia G-Sync

Striking rear design

Probably not one for the office

Featuring Nvidia G-Sync for stutter-free gaming, The AOC Agon AG352UCG is our gaming choice if you’re not prepared to put up with the lower resolution of the LG above (and you can stump up the extra cash for this model). Again, this display is gently curved and there are also a couple of AOC technologies to improve gaming colours and shadows. The stand is height-adjustable, too. The rear of the screen features a striking ‘winged’ design so won’t be for everybody. It’s a little bit of an odd combination since the front of the display is rather utilitarian in appearance.

