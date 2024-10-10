I'm already excited for Black Friday iPad deals – and here's why

News
By
published

Prime Day in October suggested that the biggest iPad deals in 2024 are coming this Black Friday November.

The iPad range, minus the iPad, on a yellow background.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

We're on a countdown to Black Friday – this 29 November is when I think we'll see all the best iPad Black Friday deals. But I've been covering this event for four years now, and each year there's always a few early iPad Black Friday deals are aren't actually bettered over the official weekend. That's what I will be focussing on in this hub of iPad deals – trying to identify the deals that are record low, and that probably won't be bettered end of November.

As Prime Day in October has just finished, I wanted to start by showing you the highlights of iPad deals that we reported on. They're all laid out below, and the vast majority are still live. People have different needs, and timeframes to buy what they want – so if you can't wait until the end of November, then rest assured your best iPad options will be found on this page. If you want even more Apple Black Friday deals, I'm also doing the same on that page.

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,499Save $70:

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,499 $1,429.92 at Amazon
Save $70: This was previously $30 cheaper, so keep an eye on it in case it drops down for Prime Day proper. The M4 iPad Pro 13 was only released in May and is the best iPad yet for creative work. It's thinner than previous models and adds OLED display tech, a new more powerful chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. We gave it four stars in our iPad Pro 13-inch review.

Price check: Apple: $1,499 | Best Buy: $1,499

View Deal
iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): $999 $923 at AmazonSave $76:

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): $999 $923 at Amazon
Save $76: If you would prefer Apple's latest flagship tablet in a smaller format, Amazon's running this small but welcome deal, although the price is fluctuating up and down at the moment, the lowest we've seen it is $899.

Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999

View Deal
iPad Air 5th gen (M1, 2022): $599Save $200:

iPad Air 5th gen (M1, 2022): $599 $385 (renewed) at Amazon
Save $200: Apple's own M1 chip is not the newest, but this iPad is significantly more powerful than the standard model. Plus it's great for drawing since it supports the Apple Pencil 2. This is an excellent deal if you don't mind refurbished Apple tech, from Amazon's renewed store.

Price check: Walmart: $399 (Out of stock)

View Deal
iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $749 at AmazonSave $50:

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $749 at Amazon
Save $50: In our four-star review, we described the latest Air as the sweet spot between cost and functionality for non pros. While not as powerful as the Pro, it does support the new Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon also has $50 off the 11-inch version but with a 256GB SSD.

Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799

View Deal
iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021, 64GB): $499 $379.99 at AmazonSave $120:

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021, 64GB): $499 $379.99 at Amazon
Save $120: This deal has been running for a while but it is a record low price. It's still more powerful than the basic iPad and remains a good option for those who want a compact device for travel.

Price check: B&H Photo: $499

View Deal
iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349Save $51:

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $51: Not the lowest price on record for the 2022 upgrade to the 'entry-level' iPad, which sports a larger, brighter screen than the 9th generation model. This tablet was originally priced at $449 on release and just dropped a further $30 or so.

Price check: Best Buy: $299

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $99 at AmazonSave $30:

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $99 at Amazon
Save $30: Compatible with the new 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Airs, the Apple Pencil Pro introduces several advances, including a new squeeze gesture and barrel roll feature. This just dropped by some extra dollars and we don't expect bigger discounts than this.

Price check: Best Buy $129

View Deal
Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at AmazonSave $39.03:

Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at Amazon
Save $39.03: This is the biggest saving we've seen to date on the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which works with previous generations of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and also the 2021 iPad mini.

Price check: Best Buy: $129

View Deal
iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1, 2022): £699.99 £479 at AmazonSave £220: Price check

iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1, 2022): £699.99 £479 at Amazon
Save £220: If you're looking for a bargain on an older iPad Air, then Amazon has a pretty sweet deal on the 2022 version. Obviously, it's not as powerful as this year's device, and it supports Apple Pencil 2 rather than the new Apple Pencil Pro, but this is still a great buy.

Price check: Currys: £429 (out of stock)

View Deal
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB, 2022): £329 £279 at AmazonSave £37.90:

£329 £279 at Amazon
Save £37.90: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad. This is a record low price for this iPad, which comes with 64GB storage. It's a few years old now but still works beautifully.

Price check: Currys £299

View Deal
iPad 10.9-inch (2022): £349 £324.97 at AmazonSave £24.03:

iPad 10.9-inch (2022): £349 £324.97 at Amazon
Save £24.03: The 10th generation iPad is a couple of years old now but it's still a really solid machine and will be more than enough for most people. Amazon is offering over £20 off, which is the lowest we've seen it.

Price check: Currys: £349

View Deal
iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021): £499 £475 at AmazonSave £20:

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021): £499 £475 at Amazon
Save £20: Amazon's been running this deal on and off for a long time now, but it has been known to be £20 cheaper. The iPad mini remains a good option, though, for those who want a compact device for travel.

Price check: Currys: £499

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro:£209 Save £10:

Apple Pencil Pro: £209 £199 at Currys
Save £10: This is the latest Apple Pencil Pro, which can be used with the newest iPad Pros and Airs. We're not seeing big discounts but Currys is offering £10 off at the moment.

Price check: Apple £209

View Deal
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

Related articles