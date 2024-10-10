I'm already excited for Black Friday iPad deals – and here's why

We're on a countdown to Black Friday – this 29 November is when I think we'll see all the best iPad Black Friday deals. But I've been covering this event for four years now, and each year there's always a few early iPad Black Friday deals are aren't actually bettered over the official weekend. That's what I will be focussing on in this hub of iPad deals – trying to identify the deals that are record low, and that probably won't be bettered end of November.

As Prime Day in October has just finished, I wanted to start by showing you the highlights of iPad deals that we reported on. They're all laid out below, and the vast majority are still live. People have different needs, and timeframes to buy what they want – so if you can't wait until the end of November, then rest assured your best iPad options will be found on this page. If you want even more Apple Black Friday deals, I'm also doing the same on that page.

Below are the quick links to the best deals. Then below that I go into more detail about the models that are on offer, the price saving, and what I think about the model and the deal (hint: I will not be posting about any deals that I would not wholeheartedly recommend.)

iPad Pro deals US

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,499 $1,429.92 at Amazon

Save $70: This was previously $30 cheaper, so keep an eye on it in case it drops down for Prime Day proper. The M4 iPad Pro 13 was only released in May and is the best iPad yet for creative work. It's thinner than previous models and adds OLED display tech, a new more powerful chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. We gave it four stars in our iPad Pro 13-inch review. Price check: Apple: $1,499 | Best Buy: $1,499

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): $999 $923 at Amazon

Save $76: If you would prefer Apple's latest flagship tablet in a smaller format, Amazon's running this small but welcome deal, although the price is fluctuating up and down at the moment, the lowest we've seen it is $899. Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999

iPad Air deals US

iPad Air 5th gen (M1, 2022): $599 $385 (renewed) at Amazon

Save $200: Apple's own M1 chip is not the newest, but this iPad is significantly more powerful than the standard model. Plus it's great for drawing since it supports the Apple Pencil 2. This is an excellent deal if you don't mind refurbished Apple tech, from Amazon's renewed store. Price check: Walmart: $399 (Out of stock)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50: In our four-star review, we described the latest Air as the sweet spot between cost and functionality for non pros. While not as powerful as the Pro, it does support the new Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon also has $50 off the 11-inch version but with a 256GB SSD. Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799

iPad mini deals US

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021, 64GB): $499 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $120: This deal has been running for a while but it is a record low price. It's still more powerful than the basic iPad and remains a good option for those who want a compact device for travel. Price check: B&H Photo: $499

iPad deals US

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $51: Not the lowest price on record for the 2022 upgrade to the 'entry-level' iPad, which sports a larger, brighter screen than the 9th generation model. This tablet was originally priced at $449 on release and just dropped a further $30 or so. Price check: Best Buy: $299

Apple Pencil deals US

If you're buying an iPad to use for digital art, using an app like Procreate, for example, then you're also going to want a stylus. Apple's own Apple Pencil remains the best option we've tested, but you'll need to make sure you get the right one for your iPad. The new 2024 M4 iPad Pros and M2 iPad Airs take the new Apple Pencil Pro. Most older Pros and Airs support Apple Pencil 2, while the iPad 10 and 9 support Apple Pencil 1. See the best prices on all of the styluses in your region further below.

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $99 at Amazon

Save $30: Compatible with the new 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Airs, the Apple Pencil Pro introduces several advances, including a new squeeze gesture and barrel roll feature. This just dropped by some extra dollars and we don't expect bigger discounts than this. Price check: Best Buy $129

Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at Amazon

Save $39.03: This is the biggest saving we've seen to date on the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which works with previous generations of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and also the 2021 iPad mini. Price check: Best Buy: $129

UK deals

iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1, 2022): £699.99 £479 at Amazon

Save £220: If you're looking for a bargain on an older iPad Air, then Amazon has a pretty sweet deal on the 2022 version. Obviously, it's not as powerful as this year's device, and it supports Apple Pencil 2 rather than the new Apple Pencil Pro, but this is still a great buy.



Price check: Currys: £429 (out of stock)

£329 £279 at Amazon

Save £37.90: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad. This is a record low price for this iPad, which comes with 64GB storage. It's a few years old now but still works beautifully. Price check: Currys £299

iPad 10.9-inch (2022): £349 £324.97 at Amazon

Save £24.03: The 10th generation iPad is a couple of years old now but it's still a really solid machine and will be more than enough for most people. Amazon is offering over £20 off, which is the lowest we've seen it. Price check: Currys: £349

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021): £499 £475 at Amazon

Save £20: Amazon's been running this deal on and off for a long time now, but it has been known to be £20 cheaper. The iPad mini remains a good option, though, for those who want a compact device for travel. Price check: Currys: £499

Apple Pencil Pro: £209 £199 at Currys

Save £10: This is the latest Apple Pencil Pro, which can be used with the newest iPad Pros and Airs. We're not seeing big discounts but Currys is offering £10 off at the moment. Price check: Apple £209

FAQs

Are Apple products part of Black Friday? Apple products – and especially iPads – have always been a part of Black Friday, in so far as you will definitely find good discounts on all the iPad range over the weekend starting 29 November. However, Apple itself will not (if previous years are anything to go by) offer discounts on iPads directly from their online store. They do offer student discounts, to both students and teachers, but that's as good as it gets.

Will there be deals on the latest iPad during Black Friday 2024? There is of course no way to predict the future, but if previous years are anything to go by, I believe that yes, the most recent iPads to be released will have discounts. How much? Well now you're asking me to get my crystal ball out! However, I did see around $50 off the most recent iPad Pro in 2023, so perhaps that will repeat this year?