Black Friday sale: Save £500 on this mighty Razer laptop

We've said it before and we'll say it again: if you need a heavyweight laptop for your design work, you need to look at gaming laptops. If it can run the latest PC games at full resolution without dropping a frame, it's going to cope with absolutely everything you can throw at it, and if it's Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals you're after, this offer from Amazon is just the sort of thing we're talking about.

The Razer Blade PRO V2 is, let's be quite clear about this, an absolute beast of a machine that's capable of eating all your most demanding creative apps alive, possibly all of them at the same time. It has a massive 17.3-inch FHD screen, so you'll never have to squint to see what you're doing, and that's just the start of its tip-top specs.

It's built for gamers but the Razer Blade PRO V2 makes an epic design workhorse

At its heart ticks a quad-core Intel i7-7700HQ processor clocked at 3.8GHz, and it's backed up by a whopping 16GB DDR4 RAM as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU that'll give you all the graphics power you need. It also comes with a hefty hybrid drive comprised of a 256GB SSD and a 2TB hard disk, meaning that you get the best of both worlds: lightning-fast start-ups combined with absolutely loads of storage.

When you need to plug peripherals into it you'll find a Thunderbolt 3 port as well as an extra three USB3 ports, as well as an HDMI slot, and it's all packed into a surprisingly slim 0.88-inch CNC aluminium unibody chassis. But perhaps our favourite thing about it is its RGB backlit keyboard that not only makes it easy to type when you're pulling a late night session, but can also be set to provide all manner of cool lighting effects.

Actually, that's not quite our favourite thing about it. Our favourite thing about the Razer Blade PRO V2 right now is its price: it's available from Amazon right now for just £1,699.99 instead of the usual price of £2,199.99. That's £500 off; get ordering before the deal expires at midnight on 26 November!

Razer Blade PRO V2 17.3-Inch HD Notebook - (Black): £2,199.99 £1,699.99 from Amazon

Save £500: This monster gaming laptop packs all the power that the most demanding creative might ever need, and even features a dazzling RGB backlit keyboard for additional visual punch. This deal expires at midnight on 26 November.

View Deal

Related articles: