Black Friday sale: save up to 25% on Moleskine products

Black Friday is upon us and there are plenty of deals going live over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 weekend. A lot of these deals are on high-value items such as laptops, monitors or cameras, but what if you're after something smaller?

If – like us – you have a penchant for notebooks and stationery, even if you don't necessarily use them as much as you used to, then you're in luck. Moleskine is having a Black Friday sale, and they're offering 20% off in the UK, and 25% off in the US. The US offer is site-wide, so there's a huge selection of products to choose from, while the UK site is limited to a selection of products. To save you trawling the whole site, we've picked our best deals below (jump to US deals here).

UK Moleskine Black Friday deals

Cahier Journals, black, dotted £6.99 £5.59

UK - Save 20%: Who doesn't love a dotted notebook? This classic design comes in sets of three, so you can doodle and take notes to your heart's content. Offer ends 25 November

Blend Collection notebook: Herringbone weave £17.99 £14.39

UK- Save 20%: This hardcover notebook has ruled lines and comes in one of four colours – red, blue, green and black. We like chic black the best. Offer ends 25 November

Classic Cap Roller Pen Plus 0.7, £13.99 £11.19

UK - Save 20%: Turning up to a meeting armed with a stylish pen makes a really good impression, is it time you invested in one? Luckily the 20% off means you can look cool for less. Offer ends 25 November

US Moleskine Black Friday deals

Classic Notebook $14.95 $11.21

US - Save 25%: There are plenty of Classic Moleskine Notebooks to choose from, but we just love the colour of this one. You can choose to have it with ruled lines or plain. Offer ends 25 November

Harry Potter limited edition Marauder's Map $24.95 $18.71

US - Save 25%: One of the more exciting limited edition notebooks Moleskine offers is this gorgeous Harry Potter hardcover edition. The back cover is featured here, but front, back and inside covers are all absolutely gorgeous. Offer ends 25 November

Classic Book-type case iPhone X $34.95 $26.31

US - Save 25%: Moleskine is about more than just notebooks these days. It also sells a variety of stylish accessories, including this iPhone case for the iPhone X. Offer ends 25 November

