Limited web hosting deal from Bluehost cuts 12-month plan cost by 60%

If you want to bring your website to life, but don't want to spend too much in the process, this current Bluehost birthday sale is well worth a look. Right now Bluehost is offering their basic model on the 12-, 24- and 36-month plans for just $2.75 a month in the US, and £1.99 in the UK.

This is a cracking deal, reducing the cost of a yearly plan to just $33 and £23.88 respectively. And for that you'll get free domain and site builders, auto WordPress install, 24/7 support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, should Bluehost not work out for you.

However, if you want more convincing, read our Bluehost review, where we drill down into what we think is one of the best web hosting platforms out there.

And just as birthday celebrations don't last forever, this deal is limited, and will end on midnight 2 August 2021, so make the most of this while you can.

Bluehost: $8.99 $2.75 / £6.51 £1.99

Save up to 60%: If you want to start your website or blog, backed by security, speed and reliability – all at a discount price – this is a great deal. This is the basic plan, but will suffice for most users, and you get to save big, and all with a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

But what do you get for your couple of dollars a month? You'll get the ability to start up a website in a matter of minutes, all with 24-hour support. The basic plan also includes custom themes for your website, plus a heft 50GB storage and a free domain for the first year.

