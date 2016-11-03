Boost your productivity with the new issue of net – out now!

Often, it can feel like there just aren’t enough hours in the day. The solution, we are told, is to ‘work smarter’ – but how do you do that? This issue, the net team asked a selection of web designers and developers for their tips for boosting productivity – whether that’s by automating repetitive tasks, making use of open source modules and snippets, or finally learning your keyboard shortcuts. But a warning: pushing yourself too hard isn’t healthy for anyone. So alongside the practical tips are some methods for ensuring you look after yourself too.
In the Projects section you’ll learn how to develop a virtual realty web app, create forms that work smoothly on any device, and manage your JavaScript files so your users don’t have to wait for content.
The Voices section is a space for web professionals to air their views and share experiences. This month, Ben Sauer takes a look a development in voice interfaces that might prove to be a real game-changer; Catt Small considers why, despite the best intentions and latest tech, we struggle to create products that effect real social change; and we chat to Sara Soueidan about how she pulled herself back from burnout.
Elsewhere in the mag:
- Love ’em or hate ’em, you can’t get away from them. Your guide to getting started with GIFs
- Discover which CSS framework you should be using, via a handy quiz from the makers of Buzzfeed
- The design team behind the world-conquering Airbnb share their secrets