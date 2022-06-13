Brand Impact Awards 2022 deadline for entries extended!

There's good news if you've not yet submitted your branding projects to the Brand Impact Awards 2022. The deadline for entries has been extended to June 23, so you still have a little time to enter and gain recognition for your best work.

The Brand Impact Awards has been recognising and celebrating creative excellence and consistency in branding design for nine years now. There are awards across no fewer than 28 categories, all judged by an expert panel comprising talent from some of the world's best agencies

So if you've worked on an envelope-pushing design project over the past year, make sure you take advantage of the extension and enter your work at the Brand Impact Award site now.

Run by Creative Bloq in association with Wallpaper*, the BIAs celebrate the very best branding from around the world, celebrating creative excellence and consistency. Winning a BIA award offers major recognition for your branding work. The list of previous winners is a who’s who of creative talent, featuring COLLINS, Turner Duckworth, Wolff Olins, NB Studio, Johnson Banks and more.

This year the BIAs covers 24 sector categories, from Culture, Fashion and Bars and Restaurants to Public sector and Non-profits and also four craft in branding categories covering Motion, Copywriting, Illustration and Typography. There are Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in each category, plus two special awards: Social Impact and Best of Show. There's no limit on the number of projects you can enter, so visit the official Brand Impact Awards site (opens in new tab) by 23 June to enter your best branding, packaging and campaign work.

Image 1 of 4 at the BIA 2021, COLLINS won Best in Show with its work for San Francisco Symphony (Image credit: COLLINS ) Image 1 of 4 For The People's Story Espresso was shortlisted for Best of Show: (Image credit: For the People ) Image 1 of 4 Pencil Box by Studio Sutherl& won a Gold Award for Self-Branding in 2021 (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& ) Image 1 of 4 The Kraken Rum by NB Studio was a Gold Award winner for Wine, Beer & Spirits (Image credit: NB Studio ) Image 1 of 4 The Kraken Rum by NB Studio was a Gold Award winner for Wine, Beer & Spirits in 2022

Who should enter the Brand Impact Awards?

Entries to the Brand Impact Awards 2022 are welcome from design studios, consultancies, branding agencies, ad agencies, in-house design teams and brand owners. Entrants can submit branding programmes and branded campaigns commissioned nationally or internationally. It doesn’t matter if it comes from a massive agency or a small studio, just as long as it catches the eyes of the judges and impresses with its creativity and consistency. And unlike many award schemes, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are also accepted.

The BIAs has long attracted the best talent in the design world. They promise major industry recognition and extensive PR coverage among an extensive audience of digital and print creatives, with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral.

Categories include Craft awards in Copywriting, Illustration and Typography and Motion, and there are sector-specific categories covering almost any branding campaign possible, from Artisan and Automotive to Utilities and Wine, Beer and Spirits. Self-Branding and Artisan. As ever the BIAs 2022 will also be giving two special awards: Social Impact and Best of Show. This gives you a huge range of entry points for different branding work.

How are the BIAs judged?

The BIA 2022 will be judged by a panel of 33 experts (opens in new tab) featuring names from major creative agencies, such as DesignStudio, COLLINS, Johnson Banks and Pearlfisher, branding experts who've worked client-side for top brands such as Disney, Mailchimp, Virgin and Ben & Jerry's and our very own acting editor, Rosie Hilder.

Entries will be judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints. They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the Brand Impact Awards 2022 website. (opens in new tab) And best of luck!

