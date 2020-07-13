Care home's lockdown album covers just won the internet

Many of us have been forced to find creative ways to keep busy during lockdown, from learning new skills (such as how to make a face mask) to embarking on new artistic projects. But the residents of one UK care home, which has been in lockdown for 4 months, have gone the extra mile by recreating several classic album covers – and the results are delightful.

From Adele to David Bowie, the residents of Sydmar Lodge in Barnet have embodied various stars from the worlds of rock and pop, and we dare say they could give the originals a run for their money. Like the best album covers of all time, all of Sydmar Lodge's efforts are immediately recognisable:

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1SwJuly 10, 2020

The album art was recreated with the help of the care home's activities co-ordinator Robert Speker, who shared the results on Twitter (above). The project has already proven a huge hit online, with hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets. "Man, every picture is so hilarious, technically breathtaking, and so moving, all at the same time," one Twitter user replied, while another added, "Reminds me of my 97 year old grandmother telling me that on the inside she was still 18. Beautiful".

Vera (93) takes on Adele's '21' (Image credit: Robert Speker)

A perfect take on Taylor Swift's 1989 (Image credit: Robert Speker)

Has Roma Cohen out-Bowie'd Bowie? (Image credit: Robert Speker)

"Elderly people will remain in lockdown for a long time," Speker says on a new GoFundMe page he has set up to try to keep the residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home entertained going forward. "I want to make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible."

The project brings to mind other brilliant creative responses to lockdown, including these reimagined social distancing album covers. And while lockdown restrictions might be easing across the UK, several aspects of the 'new normal' are no doubt here to stay for a while – if you're yet to get hold of one, here's where to buy face masks in the UK.

