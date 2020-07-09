Quickart is the free new photo app everyone’s talking about

Photo editing is already a crowded app store category, but that isn't stopping developers from devising more and more advanced ways to manipulate your precious pictures. One such developer is Lightricks, whose hugely popular Facetune app has been smoothing out selfies since 2013. And now, Lightricks has launched a brand new photo editing app: Quickart.

Rather than merely touching up photos, Quickart is designed to create artistic masterpieces. With tons of adventurous filter options and a simple one-tap process, it could well end up joining Facetune on our photo apps list.

From Pop Art to Kaleidoscope to Split Colours (above), the various options go beyond your standard Instagram filters, and a few offer some pretty impressive 3D effects. The 'Dispersion' filter quite literally blew us away:

(Image credit: Future)

While it obviously can't compete with pro software like Photoshop in terms of versatility (check out our best Photoshop tutorials), Quickart is a fun and simple option for novice editors. All you have to do is choose a filter, load a photo from your camera roll, and let the app do the rest. Most of the filters also offer a few customisation options once applied.

Lightricks' apps have seen a surge of popularity recently. According to a press release, a recent survey conducted by the company found that the pandemic has "accelerated consumer appetite for powerful, easy-to-use creative tools that empower users to unleash their artistic expression while offering them an escape". Quickart was designed to help users bring their ideas to life with just a single tap – no editing skills required.

Although Quickart is free to download, you'll need a premium account to access several of its filters. This costs $5.99 per month or $19.99 for 12 months. Or, if you're feeling truly committed, you can get a lifetime subscription for $59.99. It's bad news for Android users, though – the app is currently only available for iOS. Check out today's best iPhone 11 deals below.

