Cats Protection logo gets a purrfect redesign

UK charity Cats Protection has launched a new logo as part of a sleek rebrand. The wholesome charity has been a frontrunner in helping homeless moggies across the country find their forever home, but the charity admitted that its old look was feeling a little old-fashioned and was well overdue for a stylish upgrade.

The fresh logo is certainly a step up from the former design and a marvellous transition to a more cool and contemporary brand identity – although I will miss the cosy little cartoon cat. (If you want more design inspiration, check out our collection of the best logos of all time).

(Image credit: Cats Protection/lukecharles)

Created by design agency lukecharles, the new logo design elevates the brand's identity, giving it a cohesive and modern feel that's unified across the charity's website. The old blue and yellow colour story has been replaced with a rich purple shade that feels stylish and contemporary while giving the brand a sense of authority.

The ingenious design of the logo uses height and flow to create a curved shape that transforms into a cat silhouette. The curve of the 'C' creates the cat's tail, while the curves of the 'S' create the dynamic structure of the body. The design itself is fairly simple but extremely effective, using bold line work to create a visually striking design.

A post shared by lukecharles (@lukecharlesstudio) A photo posted by on

While Cats Protection is a reputable UK charity, “we are also seen as smaller than we are, old-fashioned and less expert than we know our team of volunteers and staff to be,” says Cats Protection's head of brand and marketing, Nicola Shepherd in a press release. “It was clear that our brand was holding us back as it was not as recognised, loved or understood as it should be," she adds.

“With the support of lukecharles we have moved to a more eye-catching and modern look which will help us to reach new audiences, raise more money and increase our impact and influence so that we can help as many cats as we can.”

The rebrand also coincides with Cats Protection's latest ad campaign, a heartfelt spotlight on the charity's Lifeline service, which provides temporary rehoming for cats of families escaping domestic abuse. You can watch the touching video below.

For more inspiring branding, check out Deezer's latest rebrand that hits all the right notes, or check out Patreon's rebrand that's giving me major modern design fatigue.