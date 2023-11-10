You need to see this brilliantly bad CGI alligator

There's been some pretty fierce debate raging online about the use (or overuse) of CGI in cinema recently. The likes of Marvel have been accused of an over-reliance on visual effects, with even the most seemingly innocuous scenes littered with the stuff. But here's one movie that's hilariously embracing terrible VFX – right down to the title.

Bad CGI Gator features, yep, a badly rendered alligator. "Six college grads on Spring Break get a cabin in the swamplands of Georgia," reads the official synopsis. "Once there, they decide to throw their school laptops in a backyard lake in an act of youthful defiance, which unknowingly turns a lurking alligator into the dreaded and insatiable… Bad CGI Gator!" And if you thnk that's absurd, wait til you see the trailer (below).

The film, due for release on 24 November, looks to be in the vein of other ridiculous and deliberately trashy monster flicks such as 2010 masterpiece Mega Shark Vs. Crocosaurus. But this is the first time we've seen the poor quality of the CGI become a selling point in itself. And yeah, it looks pretty funny.

Needless to say, the irony is proving a hit online. "This is an absolute masterpiece," one YouTuber comments on the trailer, while another adds, "Finally. True cinema." And over on Twitter (sorry, X), users are sinking their teeth into the footage too:

So there we have it – it seems people are actually excited to watch a movie thats ostensibly about a poorly rendered reptile. Still, judging by the trailer, the CGI looks a little better than what we recently saw in Hollywood flop The Flash.