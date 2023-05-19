ChatGPT is finally available for iPhone – here's how to download it

By Daniel Piper
published

OpenAI's chatbot is now a mobile app.

AI has proven a pretty contentious topic in the world of art and design over the last couple of years. The rise of terrifyingly impressive text-to-image generators has been accompanied by the rise of questions around copyright and ethics. But it's not all about images – also big on the AI scene is ChatGPT, everyone's favourite AI-powered chatbot.

Until now, mobile users were limited to the web-based version of OpenAI's tool. But ChatGPT has now been released as an iOS app, making it easier than ever to get a scarily detailed answer to any question you think of. (Wondering what all the fuss is about? Check out the best AI art tutorials and the weirdest art created with AI.) 

iPhone running ChatGPT

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

From instant, ad-free answers to tailored advice on cooking, travel plans and even writing poetry, there's seemingly no end to the services ChatGPT can offer. OpenAI says  the app is another step towards its mission of "transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible."

To download ChatGPT, all you have to do is head to the Apple App Store, where the app is currently sitting in the number 1 spot. But there's a catch – right now, the ChatGPT app is only available in the US. OpenAI says it will expand to additional countries "in the coming weeks", and will also be heading to Android soon. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles