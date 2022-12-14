Hurry! Nintendo Switch bundle drops to $299 in last-minute Christmas deal

If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, these Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED deals are for you. Our pick of the two is the Nintendo Switch bundle deal that comes with the console and Mario Kart 8 deluxe game (plus 3 months online membership). Right now you can get that over at Best Buy for a price of $299 (opens in new tab). Seeing the console alone retails for that price, this is a great deal. And the best part? It'll ship in time for Christmas! (For context, the exact same deal is $362 over at Walmart).

Want a more HD experience? You can also get the Switch OLED down from $369 to $322, saving you $46, over at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's no secret that we love the Nintendo Switch here at Creative Bloq – you just need to read our Nintendo Switch review to see why. Not sure which deal to go for? Check out our handy guide to Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED for more information. But hurry! If you order today, you'll get these gifts in time for Christmas. Delay, and neither the delivery or the availability is guaranteed.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online membership: $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save over $50: If you prefer the original Switch, this bundle gets you a free game and online membership, saving at least $50. If it sells out at Best Buy Walmart (opens in new tab) is also offering it, but not at this price.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: $369 $322.26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $46.74: This is the second lowest price we've see the Switch OLED go for in the US ($318 was the best). In fact, apart from Black Friday, we hadn't seen many deals on the standalone console so this is very welcome indeed. It's a UK import, so you'll need an adapter for the plug.



