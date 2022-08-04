Dear Nintendo, please release the Switch Pro

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. The notion of the highly-anticipated console has been exciting players for years now, despite Nintendo dismissing all rumours about it. And sorry to break it to you, Nintendo fans, but it looks like there's more bad news about the elite device.

It's been reported that Nintendo will not be releasing any new gaming hardware this fiscal year, meaning that we will have to wait until at least March 2023 to get any confirmation about the elusive Switch Pro. If you're not up-to-date on all the Nintendo rumours, then make sure you have a look at our roundup of all the Switch Pro rumours and updates.

Could this be what the Switch Pro will look like? (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

Japanese news source Nikkei (opens in new tab) interviewed Nintendo's President Shuntaro Furukawa and reported that there will be no hardware updates until at least 2023. However, as game reporter Takashi Mochizuki points out (see below), it is uncertain whether this information came directly from Furkawa or not.

Nikkei: there will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei's own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said. https://t.co/HJVqk9KbefAugust 4, 2022 See more

This isn't the first time we have been disappointed by Nintendo's Switch Pro news. Back in October, Nintendo responded to the mass array of Switch Pro rumours to make clear that there would be no Switch Pro. However, just last month another Switch Pro rumour started to get fans excited after Nintendo registered a brand new trademark and started spending more money on raw materials.

I guess we'll just have to wait until March 2023 to get any kind of update about the Switch Pro. However, if you can't wait that long for a Switch, then maybe you should check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals. But if the Switch isn't the console for you, then make sure you have a look at the best game consoles.

