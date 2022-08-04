This fish tank PC has gone straight to the top of my wish list

As technology has advanced over the years we've seen a number of fascinating and innovative PC mods and builds. Some PCs sport a range of cool features like water-cooling systems and customisable screens – but this PC aquarium might be the most awesome computer I've ever seen.

Have you ever been working on your computer and thought I wish there were fish in my PC? Yeah, me neither, but that didn't stop the Metalfish company from creating a PC with a built-in aquarium. The Y2 Fish Tank Chassis boasts not only a 5mm thick fish tank, but also a high-performance PC. However, if you were looking for a less, well, aquatic computer, then perhaps you'd prefer one of the devices featured in our roundup of the best computers for graphic design.

Okay I need a fish tank PC now (Image credit: Metalfish)

While electricity and water shouldn't necessarily go together, Metalfish (opens in new tab) has found a way to combine the two to create a whole new office vibe. The fishy computer sports LED strips to optimise fish and plant health, as well as a pump, filter and oxygenator that can plug into the USB ports.

The Y2 Fish Tank Chassis can support 13.5 litres of water which according to Reef2reef (opens in new tab) can hold up to four fish. I don't know about you, but nothing seems cooler than being able to surf the web right next to your own fish tank, right?

How cool is this? (Image credit: Metalfish)

But the fun doesn't stop there. The actual PC is fully equipped with Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard inside, 90mm fans and a 22cm graphics card. And just when you thought it couldn't look any cooler, the PC also comes with colour-adjustable LED lightning inside the case.

It doesn't say on the Metalfish website how much the Y2 Fish Tank Chassis will set you back, but it's safe to say I will be saving up my pennies to buy one. Then once you've bought your fish tank PC, why not treat yourself to one of the best monitors with a webcam?

