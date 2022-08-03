This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain

I can't look away.

Anti-gravity optical illusion
(Image credit: StruckDuck on YouTube)

Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently.

A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding uphill on its own accord. This, of course, isn't exactly what's happening – but it's so realistic that YouTubers can't quite believe what they're watching. It's definitely up there with the best optical illusions we've seen.

But like all things in life, it's all a matter of perspective. The video by StruckDuck (opens in new tab) reveals that the 3D-printed model needs to be viewed at exactly the right angle to create the illusion. The 'slide' is in fact flat, and snakes away from the top of the 'stairs' when viewed from above.

"That is PERFECTLY lined up illusion," one YouTuber comments, while another adds, "I really enjoy that this is an actual optical illusion, unlike 'Find the hidden ___ in the group of _____.' Those are Where's Waldo's – not optical illusions." 

Anti-gravity optical illusion

The illusion from above (Image credit: StruckDuck on YouTube)

And if you love this illusion, you can create your own. StuckDruck is selling the STL files via Cults (opens in new tab), so you can 3D print it yourself. From rotating horses to faces hiding in paintings, we've seen all manner of baffling illusions lately. Want to create your own? Check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

