How to go to Vertex 2019 for free

Vertex, the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists is now just weeks away. Packed with inspiring talks from industry pros working across the CG gamut – from games to VFX, VR and more – plus career advice, workshops, portfolio reviews, an expo and more, Vertex 2019 is unmissable if you work or play in CG.

Doors open at 8.30am (BST) on Friday 8 March, at the Olympia conference centre in London. And the best news? There's more than one ticket option. You can get an Access all Areas pass – or you can book a free ticket.

Here's everything you need to know about both options:

ILM's Alex Wuttke is among an impressive Vertex 2019 lineup

An Access All Areas pass will get you into:

Keynote sessions and seminars from leading CG creatives – including Framestore's Andy Kind and Industrial Light & Magic's Alex Wuttke.

– including Framestore's Andy Kind and Industrial Light & Magic's Alex Wuttke. Masterclass workshops – including The Art of Warhammer from Creative Assembly's Danny Sweeney and Jas Dhatt, creating digital face replacements from Jellyfish Pictures’ Head of 3D Dave Cook and more.

– including The Art of Warhammer from Creative Assembly's Danny Sweeney and Jas Dhatt, creating digital face replacements from Jellyfish Pictures’ Head of 3D Dave Cook and more. Ask an Artist – pro creatives from the likes of Framestore and ILM will be on hand to talk through your questions.

– pro creatives from the likes of Framestore and ILM will be on hand to talk through your questions. Networking event – meet the industry's finest artists and expand your contacts book at our one-off networking event.

– meet the industry's finest artists and expand your contacts book at our one-off networking event. Portfolio reviews – from industry experts.

– from industry experts. Exhibition and recruitment fair – get your dream job in CG.

If you're a full-time student, you can get your Access All Areas ticket at the discounted rate of £25, otherwise it costs £49. Get your tickets here.

However, there is another way to get into Vertex 2019 – we're also offering free general admission into Vertex! By booking your free ticket in advance, you'll gain access to the Vertex expo hall, where top developers and artists will be on hand to share all the latest and greatest hardware and software. You'll be able to join in on the Ask an Artist action, and access the sponsor room, sketch wall, life drawing and portfolio review sessions.

But don't forget, in order to gain free access, you must book your free ticket in advance. Don't miss this brilliant opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the brightest minds in the CG industry!

