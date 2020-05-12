Computer Arts survived by the Brand Impact Awards

Over the past two years, it's been my pleasure to edit one of my favourite magazines – the design and illustration title Computer Arts. For the past quarter century, it's inspired countless creatives to go freelance, to start up their own design events, and to pursue passionate careers in the creative industry. And yet, faced with the strains of faltering international distribution, reduced footfall at the newsstand, and a lack of advertising revenue, this month's issue of Computer Arts is the last.

Although CA will no longer be able to champion vital new talent on the rise, or showcase the very best projects that the industry has to offer, its spirit will certainly live on in the industry-renowned Brand Impact Awards, currently set to celebrate the best branding in the world – and its seventh consecutive year – this 10 September 2020.

Uniquely, the BIAs is the only branding-specific awards scheme that hones in to the craft of great brand creation, and with over 20 categories to enter, its yearly entrants and winners reflect a comprehensive look at what's best in branding. Head over to the BIA site and get the most up-to-date information for this year's event, or follow Computer Arts' social channels for BIA news. You can also get all the latest on the BIAs direct to your inbox by signing up to the Brand Impact Awards newsletter.

The very last issue of Computer Arts is currently on sale, until the end of May, but if you're feeling nostalgic, or just want its unique blend of creative content, you can order print back issues, or buy digital editions on your preferred platform.

And of course, the passion for creative content and great design still lives on in Creative Bloq, so be sure to sign up to our newsletter (in the box on your right) to get your creative fix.

