Create 2D animations easily with Reallusion's new tool

One of the most intuitive 2D animation tools on the market is set to get even easier to use. Meet Cartoon Animator 4, the fourth generation 2D animation software from Reallusion. Formerly known as CrazyTalk Animator, Cartoon Animator 4 promises to deliver a natural 2D animation experience thanks to its revolutionary Smart IK tool.

The Smart IK (Inverse Kinematic) system enables users to create fluid and logical animation poses. It does this by auto-switching invisibly so that the whole animation process is fluid and logical. With Smart IK, users can lock certain limbs, so a character's feet could be locked to have non-sliding foot contact, while its hands could be set to achieve a specific interaction with props or a scene.

Joints and poses can be tweaked with simple drag-and-move end effectors. With these controls, animators can make their characters stretch, squat and rotate their hips. Motion files with different body shapes and scales can also be translated and adapted thanks to Smart Motion Retargeting.

Watch Cartoon Animator 4's Smart IK tool in action with the video below.

If you're interested in picking up Cartoon Animator 4, you can get it for free by purchasing the CrazyTalk Animator 3 (CTA 3) Holiday Bundles in the Reallusion Software Store. Alternatively, if you don't already have CTA 3, any purchase from the Reallusion Content Store over $299 in December will qualify you for a free copy of CTA4 – Pipeline Edition.

