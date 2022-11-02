This Cricut Maker Bundle is less than half price

There are currently some fantastic deals on the most popular products from Cricut that include some great bundles. One of these big discounts sees the Cricut Maker and Everything Materials bundle go from $647.82 to just $299.99 (opens in new tab).



Taking the third spot in our guide to the best Cricut machines, the Cricut Maker is an excellent addition to any creative set up. Emboss, engrave, foil and score to your heart's content to create stunning artwork and accessories. With the ability to work with over 300 different materials, the possibilities are boundless! This particular bundle features an assortment of vinyls, cutting mats, tools and lots more to get you started on your Cricut journey.

Just starting out with Cricut? Why not have a look at our guides on how to print and cut with Cricut and how to make money with Cricut if you're looking to start your own small business. Alternatively, we also have a breakdown of the best Cricut alternatives for those looking for a wider range of brands.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker + Everything Materials bundle

$647.82 $299.99 at Cricut

(opens in new tab)Save $347: This impressive discount of over 50 per cent is the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to get into Cricut crafting. With a multitude of tools, vinyls and accessories to go with your shiny new machine this is a fantastic bundle for any creative.

Other great Cricut deals.

(opens in new tab) Cricut EasyPress 3 + Essentials Iron-On Bundle

$401.87 $249.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save $151.88: This bundle features the compact 9 x 9 EasyPress machine that is perfect for applying designs to your chosen textiles, as well as a starter set that includes iron-on vinyls and essential tools!

(opens in new tab) Cricut Explore 3 + Everything Materials Bundle

$568.86 $369.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save $198.87: The Cricut Explore is compatible with all kinds of smart materials up to 12ft in length without needing a cutting mat. It's ideal for both at-home crafts or bigger commercial projects: especially when bundled with a wide array of vinyls and tools!

Today's best Cricut Maker, Cricut EasyPress 3 and Cricut Explore 3 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £379 (opens in new tab) £259 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £270 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £372.84 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Read more: