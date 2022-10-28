These awesome Cricut hacks are the best on TikTok

Cricut has become hugely popular among artists and crafty folk over the last couple of years. The electronic cutting machine is capable of cutting a huge variety of materials, to make everything from greeting cards to t-shirts.

One of the best places to find Cricut design hacks is TikTok. The social media platform is full of tips and tricks to get the most out of your machine (not got yours yet? Check out the best Cricut machines available now.) YouTuber Kyla's Cricut Creation has shared 20 of the best Cricut hacks from the platform – check it out below, and if you're looking to get the most out of your Cricut machine, take a look at the best software for Cricut in 2022.

