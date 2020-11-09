Cyber Monday TV deals: The best deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Cyber Monday TV deals give you the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a serious upgrade to your home entertainment setup. Whether you're after a bigger screen, fancy moving up from HD to 4K with HDR, or want to treat your eyes to the amazing contrast you get with a cutting-sedge OLED display, now's the time to find your dream TV and get a sweet discount too.

Now, we know Cyber Monday's still a way off and we haven't even got Black Friday out of the way yet, but tell that to the online stores. Retailers have been taking a beating this year, so they're making the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to boost their bottom lines with an unprecedented number of early deals.

Of course, they'll be holding back some of the best deals for Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but right now you can find some incredible discounts on top-quality TVs from big brands including Sony, Samsung and LG. So read on to discover what's available now, and if you're looking for other bargains then be sure to check our round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday TV deals: 32-49 inch

Once upon a time, a 32-inch TV was the stuff of dreams and it would have taken two people to get it into your home. Today 32 inches seems to be the bare minimum for a new TV, but it's still a great size for smaller rooms or if you're simply not that bothered about having a giant screen.

Here we've found all the best deals on TVs from the smaller end of the scale. If space is tight then you're bound to find a petite display to suit, at a cracking price.

Cyber Monday 32-49 inch TV deals: US

Sceptre 43" 1080P FHD LED TV: $219.99 $148.00 at Walmart

Save $71: Sceptre's a new brand on us, but $148 for a 43-inch TV feels like a pretty sweet deal. It's HD-only and doesn't feature any Smart TV functionality, but if all you want is a decent-sized screen for a low price then this is a must.

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Edition TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p ROKU Smart LED TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Cyber Monday 32-49 inch TV deals: UK

PHILIPS 32PHT5525/05 32" HD Ready LED TV: £299.00 £149.00 at Currys

LG 49UN71006LB 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: £599 £429 at AO.com

Hitachi 32 Inch Smart HD Ready TV / DVD Combi: £209.99 £179.99 at Argos

Cyber Monday TV deals: 50-59 inch

If you're hot for 4K then you really need a screen that does it justice, and that where these TVs come into their own. With 50+ inches of display you'll really appreciate the crisp detail that you get at 4K, especially if it's augmented with HDR for better contrast and richer colours. And if you want the absolute best picture quality and don't mind paying for it, now's the time to get kitted out with an ultra-high contrast OLED TV.

Cyber Monday 50-59 inch TV deals: US

Sony XBR-55A9G 55-Inch TV: $2,299.99 $1,898.00 at Amazon

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Sony 55" X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday 50-59 inch TV deals: UK

SAMSUNG UE58TU7100KXXU 58" Smart 4K TV: £599.00 £499.00 at Currys

Save £100: Will you just look at the size of this? 58 inches of 4K display can be yours for just under £500 with this deal, with instant access to all your favourite streaming services. If you're after a larger TV then this is the perfect mix of size and price, we reckon.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XH8196 (2020) 55-inch Smart Android TV: £749 £699.00 at John Lewis

Samsung UE55TU8500 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: £899 £599 at AO.com

Cyber Monday TV deals: 60-85 inch

You want big? We got big. Until pretty recently if you wanted to enjoy a display this massive you'd have had to spring for a projector, not to mention a screen, sound system and probably some blackout curtains so that you could watch in the daytime. These huge TVs are perfect for getting that cinematic experience and while some are terrifyingly expensive there are also some absolute bargains to be had, especially at the moment.

Cyber Monday 60-85 inch TV deals: US

Sony XBR-77A9G 77 Inch TV: $4,499.99 $3,498.00 at Amazon

SAMSUNG 65" 4K Smart TV with HDR: $673.99 at Walmart

LG 65" NanoCell 81 Smart TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday 60-85 inch TV deals: UK

LG OLED77CX6LA 77" Smart 4K TV: £4,999.00 £3,499.99 at Currys

Save £1,499.01: This is far and away the biggest TV saving we've seen so far. It's a monster 77-inch 4K OLED from LG, featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound and Smart TV features, and while it's heart-stoppingly expensive, right now you can get it for a grand and a half off.

Sony Bravia KD75XH8096 (2020) 75-inch Smart TV: £1,599 £1,399 at John Lewis

Sony Bravia KD75XH8096 (2020) 75-inch Smart TV: £1,599 £1,399 at John Lewis

Save £200: Looking for a massive Sony Bravia? At 77 inches they don't come much bigger than this one, and it's 4K with Dolby Vision and support for multiple HDR formats. It's an Android TV model so you can load it up with all the apps you want, and £200 off isn't to be sniffed at.