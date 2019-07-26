Want to be a designer? You have to know these terms

If you're looking to build a career as a designer, there's a lot you need to learn. There's the technical intricacies of graphic design software, theories like the golden ratio, and a bunch of industry specific terms that you must know if you want to communicate effectively with colleagues and clients.

It's these terms which are clearly explained in this Design Dictionary from Creative Market. In it, you'll find fundamental words and phrases that designers use to communicate and help realise their ideas. The design dictionary is a perfect reference point for beginners, but there's no harm in seasoned pros using it to brush up on their knowledge.

Every term is outlined in plain English, with an accompanying graphic to give you an idea of what it looks like in action. There are 36 terms in total, covering everything from fonts, negative space, and image types. Check it out below.

Click the image to take a closer look at the design dictionary (Image credit: Creative Market)

While some of these terms might seem obvious even to a beginner, it's always a good idea to go over the basics to make sure you know what you're talking about. And we're sure that there are some words in here that will push your understanding of design to the next level.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to design terminology. But with these terms under your belt, you'll have a strong foundation to build on in the future.

And if you're after a device to help bring your design ideas to life, look no further. We've rounded up the best laptops for graphic designers, which includes a range of models to suit all needs and budgets.

Related articles: