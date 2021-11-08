Get Disney+ for just $1.99/£1.99 in mega Black Friday deal

Everyone is getting on the Black Friday train at the moment, and that includes The House of Mouse. Right now Disney is offering new customers a subscription to Disney+ for $1.99/£1.99 a month, though the offer ends this Sunday 14th November.

This is a massive deal, and although it is clearly an early Black Friday deal, it also comes as part of celebrations for Disney Plus Day - a day that celebrates the anniversary of the Disney+ service, which will happen this 12th November.

There's going to be loads of new films available as part of the celebrations, including Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and so this deal serves as the perfect introduction to the service for new customers. You'll get access to all the Disney movies, of course, but also all the Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star titles. All in all, that's thousands of TV programs and films. And right now, you can get it for just $1.99/£1.99 a month!

Disney Plus gift subscription card (1 year): $69.99 / £59.99 Amazing value Disney Plus gift subscription card (1 year): $69.99 / £59.99

Save (almost) $14/£14: Give the gift of Disney this Christmas with this brilliant offer. Choose from classic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel films, National Geographic documentaries and much more.



This offer is valid for a year and only available to new subscribers. The gift card subscription will be sent via a digital code, meaning you can access it straight away – so plenty of time to line up your favourite Disney movie for Christmas morning. Enjoy!

