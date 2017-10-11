Download files for 3D World 227

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 227, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy.

Pluralsight video course: Substance Designer fundamentals

Get this free video course from Pluralsight

In this course, , you will go through the creation pipeline of Substance Designer, learning how they are constructed and some of the best ways to get started. Over an hour of video to get you started, you’ll gain in-depth training, that will give you the grounding you need to make your substances in the best way.

Software required: Substance designer

Download the video course here (509MB)

Tutorial: Realistic lighting

Djordje Ilic shares his professional techniques for ensuring your lighting truly shines.

Download your files here (140MB)

Tutorial: Design a character from scratch

Pedro Conti shares his secrets for bringing characters to life.

Download your files and videos here (1.29GB)

Tutorial: Exterior scenes in 3ds Max

Oscar Juarez shares his workflow for creating photorealistic exterior scenes using 3ds Max, V-Ray and Photoshop.

Download your files and videos here (2GB)

Tutorial: Create pro-level facial animation in iClone 7character

Mike Sherwood describes how to get the best out of iClone's powerful new facial animation tools.

Download your files here (33MB)

Tutorial: Populate scenes with Marvelous Designer

Simon Edwards shares his basic principles for populating a large historic scene.

Download your files and video here (768MB)

Tutorial: Create cartoon cel shading in Cinema 4D

EJ Hassenfratz demonstrates how to turn your 3D models into cartoonish 2D illustrations

Download your files here (8MB)

Artist Q&A: CG art problems solved

Our CG artists fix your issues

This month our team of artists explains how to solve a host of different cg problems.

Download your files and videos here (27MB)