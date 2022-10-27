This incredibly simple drawing hack might just change your life

While it can sometimes feel like some lucky folk are born with a natural ability to draw, any artist will tell you it's a skill that takes time, effort and practice. That said, here's one incredibly simple drawing hack that could seriously improve your technique – and thought process.

Drawing and Painting: The Virtual Instructor has shared a tip on YouTube (below) taken from the book Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain by Betty Edwards. The idea is to stop the more analytical left side of the brain from getting in the way of the right, which is responsible for more creative processes. And its as simple as turning your paper upside down. Check out the tutorial below, and if you're looking for more inspiration, take a look at our roundup of the best guides on how to draw.

