This dual axis optical illusion will hurt your head

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and it seems we're not alone. This dual axis illusion clip – featuring an obscure shape rotating both vertically and horizontally, depending on which axis is being covered – has been viewed over two million times on YouTube (see below).

With its mystifying changing axis, the video is so perplexing that The Illusion Contest made it the optical illusion of the year back in 2019, and it's still confusing us – maybe it deserves a spot on our roundup of the most mind-bending optical illusions.

The design was created by game developer Frank Force using Javascript. According to DigitalInformationWorld, Force was experimenting with equations known as Lissajous curves, when he discovered he could create a shape that could rotate around any axis. Still not getting it? To get a better understanding, you can control the design via the dual-axis illusion website.

This isn't the first award-winning illusion we've covered, earlier this month we had our brains frazzled by The Phantom Queen, and we've even got a roundup of the best illusions of 2021. If you'd like to be with a chance of winning your own illustrious award, then you'll love our guide on how to create 3D optical illusions.

