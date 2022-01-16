The ultimate cheat sheet for photographers

Photography has become extremely accessible in this day and age, with high-quality cameras just a reach away on our phones. But with everything so automated these days, how can you be sure you're taking the best photos?

Well, this super-nifty cheat sheet might be exactly what you're looking for. With so many powerful photography tools right at our fingertips, it's worth brushing up on your manual mode photography knowledge. And that's where this amazing photography cheat sheet from Skylum can help.

We know that the best camera phones can take a great picture, but if you're really looking to up your photography game, don't miss our round up of the best cameras.

It's all about balancing your aperture, ISO and shutter speed (Image credit: Skylum)

We first noticed this handy guide earlier this year, but it’s still the best photographic cheat sheet we’ve found, as a clear, visual explanation of the exposure triangle. It covers all you need to know about shutter speed, aperture and ISO.

The infographic even includes a brief guide on how to shoot your favourite shots, whether you like shooting your meals, portraits, waterfalls or even concerts, Skylum has added the exposure settings to guarantee you're taking the best shots you can.

The infographic gives you all the details you need to know about shooting stars (Image credit: Skylum)

The secret behind manual photography is that each aspect will affect another, so you have to find the perfect balance between all three. For example, if you want to take a photo of a fast-moving shot, then you have to make sure your shutter speed is quick enough to capture it, but in less light, you will have to open the aperture or boost the ISO so you can capture the right light as well.

The wonderful thing about this infographic is that it is jam-packed with all this useful information that'll help you to get a better understanding of how to balance all three of these vital settings. But if you can't quite get to grips with the settings on your own straight away, then just take a peek at the cheat sheet Skylum has provided when snapping your favourite meals, sunrises and starry skies.

We know that nowadays a lot of the photography process happens post-shoot though, so if you were hoping to find some brilliant tips on how to edit photos, then you best check out some of the best Photoshop tutorials. Or if you haven't got your hands on any tools yet, check out our roundup of the best photo-editing software available now.

Related articles: