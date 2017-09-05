Edit your videos in style with the beloved app Filmora

Putting together video projects can be a pain without the right software. Filmora is the rare combination of an app that is easy to grasp but powerful and capable of keeping up with your creativity. You can get Filmora plus a collection of assets on sale now for 50% off the retail price.

Video editing is made simple when you have Filmora. This impressive video editing suite, trusted by millions of people for all of their video projects, is built in an intuitive way that makes it easy to grasp.

It's packed with powerful effects and additional tools such as royalty-free music, and is bolstered further by a collection of assets that can be applied to your video projects to make them shine.

You can get a lifetime licence for Filmora for Windows PCs plus an additional collection of assets on sale now for 50% off the full retail price – at $49 (approx £38) instead of $99.98. It's a great deal of savings for an app that will finally make video editing easy, so grab this deal today!

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.