Enter the Brand Impact Awards 2018

Designed to reward the very best branding in any given market sector, the Brand Impact Awards is an international prize scheme from the makers of Computer Arts and Creative Bloq – and 2018 entries are open now.

Final deadline for entries is 5:30pm on 1 June 2018, but if you have a branding project ready to go, you can get a special early-bird rate until 18 March.

Watch a video outlining the scheme, including some highlights from the 2017 awards ceremony, below:

Who enters the BIAs?

Now in its fifth year, the Brand Impact Awards have a rich heritage of past winners that represents the cream of the global branding industry. Previous best-of-show winners include The Partners (now Superunion) in 2017, Johnson Banks in 2016 and 2015, and Rose in 2014.

2017's Best of Show: London Symphony Orchestra, by The Partners (now Superunion)

But work is judged anonymously on its own merits, and there are studios of all shapes and sizes in the mix – so it's all to play for. The most important thing is that you've created a stellar piece of branding work.

What are the BIA judges looking for?

The Brand Impact Awards are entirely dedicated to branding, in all its forms. The world-class judging panel is looking for:

A great, original idea that's appropriate for the client Beautiful, consistent and coherent execution of that idea Branding that stands head and shoulders above its market sector

What makes the BIAs different?

The BIAs differ from other major awards schemes on three main counts:

ENTRIES ARE PUT IN CONTEXT. Projects are judged by market sector, so your work is put in the context for which it was designed. ALL BRANDING IS CONSIDERED. As well as branding from the ground up, we also accept campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands. CONSISTENCY IS REWARDED. Judges will be looking for consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.

For more information about the BIAs, past winners, categories and how to enter, visit the Brand Impact Awards website. Good luck!

Also read: