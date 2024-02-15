New Fantastic 4 logo design is a retro delight

Marvel has debuted the cast of the upcoming Fantastic 4 movie and alongside it is an exclusive look at the movie's new logo. With the promotional poster's stylish 60s-inspired design, fans are highly anticipating a retro revival from the studio, with hopes that the film will be a homage to the comic's original art style.

This year we've seen plenty of stunning film posters but Marvel's latest design has embraced a retro aesthetic that's been somewhat underappreciated in recent poster design trends. With its stylised design, the poster hints at a welcome dose of retro-futurism – an exciting prospect for new and old Marvel fans alike.

Marvel reveals cast of Fantastic 4 movie starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The new logo is simple yet quintessentially Fantastic 4, with a pale yellow and bright blue colourway gesturing to the original comic's signature colour scheme. With a nostalgic retro feel that looks straight out of a '60s TV show, the typography compliments the promotional poster perfectly. As various Reddit users have noted, it's impressive how much context fans can extract from such a simple logo design, proving the design's strategic effectiveness.

While Wandavision bought fans a taste of retro aesthetics, it's exciting to see Marvel (potentially) venturing into a full-blown 60s-themed film. With such a rich comic history, it feels well overdue that the studio brings these classic designs to life. For more Marvel news, take a look at the new Madame Web posters, or check out the surprisingly stylish new poster for the worst Star Wars movie.