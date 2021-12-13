The Future Tech Awards are back!

It's been another interesting year for tech developments and innovation, and in January, the editors of Creative Bloq and other Future titles will be recognising the highlights at the 2022 Future Tech Awards. The third edition of the awards will be held at the CES 2022 electronics trade show in Las Vegas, and we'll be championing this year's best products, as well as the people behind them.

Also known as the Bulldogs, the Future Tech Awards are a mega collaboration between some of the world's biggest technology websites, including Creative Bloq and our sister sites TechRadar, Tom's Guide, T3 and Digital Camera World. Informed by an expert committee of technical editors from Future's network, they celebrate the inspirational people and the most outstanding products, and services from across the US technology sector.

The Future Tech Awards 2020 saw the MacBook Pro crowned 'Computer of the Decade', while the Sony Playstation 5 was named best gaming device 2020, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was named best mobile tech innovation. Who will be recognised this time around?

Who will walk away with one of the coveted Bulldog trophies in 2022? (Image credit: Future)

The Future Tech Awards include two tracks:

The Future Choice awards the best products in a range of categories as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's technology journalists. The winning products will include those that have been rated highly in reviews and buying guides on Future Publishing sites such as Creative Bloq as well as T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag, iMore and more.

Meanwhile, The Future 50 recognises 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today. Selected by a panel of Future Publishing's journalists, the shortlist includes CEOs, product managers, designers and engineers and content creators.

The winners will be revealed between January 4 and 10, and you’ll find coverage of the results from Las Vegas here on Creative Bloq and across Future’s tech sites. There is also a dedicated Future Tech Awards website, which will provide the full story of every winner.

